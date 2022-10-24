ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat

Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Obama visiting Atlanta to campaign for Georgia candidates

ATLANTA — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s former...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former vice president visiting Georgia, campaigning for Kemp

GEORGIA, USA — Governor Brian Kemp's campaign team announced Friday that Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to appear in Kemp's bus tour just a week before the election. Mike Pence's presence comes as Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams and the incumbent Republican governor take a stab at another run against each other in the 2022 Georgia Midterms. Each are hoping the top political names will help sway voters. Former President Obama is campaigning for Abrams Friday evening.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Nation's Report Card provides new look at Georgia student test scores through the pandemic

ATLANTA — Georgia students have held steady through the pandemic according to a national education organization, but test scores show at least one area of concern. The National Center for Educational Statistics released its Nation’s Report Card after testing a sampling of 4th and 8th graders across the country. Test results indicate that the pandemic damaged learning nationwide. Average test scores in reading and math declined in most states when compared to results from 2019. According to the report, the average reading score for 4th graders was the lowest since 2005.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy