ATLANTA — Georgia students have held steady through the pandemic according to a national education organization, but test scores show at least one area of concern. The National Center for Educational Statistics released its Nation’s Report Card after testing a sampling of 4th and 8th graders across the country. Test results indicate that the pandemic damaged learning nationwide. Average test scores in reading and math declined in most states when compared to results from 2019. According to the report, the average reading score for 4th graders was the lowest since 2005.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO