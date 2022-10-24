Read full article on original website
Older Georgia voters outpacing younger voters by a large margin, early voting data shows
ATLANTA — Vote and vote early -- that is the message younger voters are trying to get out to their communities, but older Georgians are acting on it at a much greater pace, early data shows. Friday marks National Vote Early Day and several metro Atlanta colleges and universities...
Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means
"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
It’s Official, With Less than 2 Weeks to go, the Latest Polls Declare Walker is Now Ahead of Warnock for GA Senate Seat
Despite a massive negative ad campaign being launched against him, Herschel Walker now enjoys a 2.5-point lead over Raphael Warnock. We have the details in. Ever since winning the Republican primary and being nominated as the GOP’s candidate to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock for his shortly tenured Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker has been playing catch up. But that’s simply not the case anymore, according to the latest polls by The Daily wire and The Trafalgar Group.
Grassroots organization pushes for more Asian voter engagement
NORCROSS, Ga. — With less than two weeks before the general election on Nov. 8, Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood and her staff at the Asian American Advocacy Fund have been hyper-focused on engaging voters across Georgia. "We've done a lot of work over the summer and over the last couple...
Obama visiting Atlanta to campaign for Georgia candidates
ATLANTA — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s former...
Former vice president visiting Georgia, campaigning for Kemp
GEORGIA, USA — Governor Brian Kemp's campaign team announced Friday that Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to appear in Kemp's bus tour just a week before the election. Mike Pence's presence comes as Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams and the incumbent Republican governor take a stab at another run against each other in the 2022 Georgia Midterms. Each are hoping the top political names will help sway voters. Former President Obama is campaigning for Abrams Friday evening.
BET
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
cobbcountycourier.com
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Here's how the LGTBQ community is playing a role in American politics
ATLANTA — October is LGBTQ history month. And with just under two weeks until the upcoming midterm election, we're highlighting the role of the LGTBQ community in American Politics, including in Georgia. The number of people from the LGTBQ community holding elected offices has jumped in recent years, according...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Human Services Issues Second Round of P-EBT to Youngest SNAP Recipients
The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits Wednesday to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
WANTED: Atlanta mother in death of son found in suitcase in Indiana woods
(AP) – A boy found dead inside a suitcase last spring in rural southern Indiana has been identified as a 5-year-old from Georgia, and police said Wednesday that the child’s mother and another woman are suspects in his death. The boy was identified as Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, said Sgt. Carey Huls of […]
Nation's Report Card provides new look at Georgia student test scores through the pandemic
ATLANTA — Georgia students have held steady through the pandemic according to a national education organization, but test scores show at least one area of concern. The National Center for Educational Statistics released its Nation’s Report Card after testing a sampling of 4th and 8th graders across the country. Test results indicate that the pandemic damaged learning nationwide. Average test scores in reading and math declined in most states when compared to results from 2019. According to the report, the average reading score for 4th graders was the lowest since 2005.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecitymenus.com
JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
