Turnto10.com
Republican Ashley Kalus' background rooted in boxing, business
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As a relative newcomer to Rhode Island, Ashley Kalus has faced questions over the path that has led her to a run for governor. NBC 10 News asked Kalus about her background as part of a profile interview with the Republican candidate. Kalus spent her...
Unionized nurses at 2 Rhode Island hospitals authorize 10-day strike notice
(WJAR) — The union representing nurses and health care workers at two hospitals and a health care and hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. Members of United Nurses and Allied Professionals who work at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice voted to authorize the notice, according to the union.
Former Miss Rhode Island admits lying to see romantic partner in federal detention center
Federal prosecutors in Florida said a former Miss Rhode Island admitted to lying to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Prosecutors said Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service.
First lady Jill Biden voices support for McKee, Magaziner, and Rhode Island Dems
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — First lady Jill Biden made a quick trip to Rhode Island on Wednesday, stopping at Rhode Island College to deliver remarks on education before attending two campaign events. Biden spoke to students at Rhode Island College during her first stop to discuss education and teaching....
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
One Week To Go: It's Rhode Island Comic Con crunch time
Rhode Island Comic Con opens its 10th Anniversary event one week from Friday, at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Now’s the time to plan out your experience! Take time to comb through the panel schedule to find out where you have to be, and when, to attend panels featuring Robert Patrick, Stephen Amell, the cast of “Clueless”, and more.
Will this miserable stretch of weather ever end?
One more day of damp gloomy conditions across Southern New England before the sun returns! The remaining showers plaguing the region are being produced by a developing low-pressure system off the coast of Cape Cod. This low is pushed out to sea tonight from another frontal system moving into New England from the west.
Pennsylvania voters concerned with mail delivery delays leading up to election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With the election right around the corner, some Pennsylvania residents are concerned with how mail delivery delays could impact mail-in ballots. Heather Snyder, a Carlisle resident, said she waited about two weeks to get her mail delivered, and even when she did receive it,...
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
State leaders announce first round of grantees for funds to support childcare facilities
(WJAR) — Rhode Island state leaders are set to announce on Thursday the first round of grantees for the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund. The Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund’s $15 million budget was voted in 2021 to help fund capital improvement and expansion projects at childcare facilities statewide.
Group of Democrats voice support for Republican Ashley Kalus
(WJAR) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus said as the race comes down to the wire, she's asking people across political parties to look at issues that mean the most to them and vote based on that. "I am willing to work with anyone who is willing to work...
Woman admits to biting 4-year-old's arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WWMT) — A woman will be barred from operating a child care facility in Michigan ever again under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
