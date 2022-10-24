ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

29,000 acres near Manistique bought for forest carbon project

By Brianna MacLean
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOSxo_0ikd2SdB00

MARQUETTE, Mich. ( WJMN ) — A company has bought a large swath of land in the Upper Peninsula as part of an effort to conserve the forest through carbon development.

Bluesource Sustainable Forests Company bought more than 29,000 acres of forest near Manistique. The land stretches across Schoolcraft, Mackinac, Alger, Chippewa and Luce counties.

Anew Climate and Oak Hill Advisors are financing the buy to transition management of the forests to prioritize tree growth for carbon sequestration, which is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. It is one method of reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere with the goal of mitigating the worst effects of global climate change.

“It really is going back to the carbon cycle, and we all know trees to be incredibly valuable for photosynthesis and producing oxygen. (Trees) are composed of carbon,” said Jeanethe Falvey, senior director of marketing and communications for Anew Climate. “…We’re valuing the entire ecosystem, not just the standing trees but even allowing the forest to naturally regenerate. There’s carbon stored in the soil, in the bogs, in the undergrowth in dead trees, so while we typically measure that in trees that are alive, it’s really about boosting the entire ecosystem and just allowing the forest to be a forest the way nature intended and that actually has tremendous climate benefit.”

In the future, BSFC plans to start a selective logging operation well below annual growth levels. That will allow the forests to continue to support the local economy and produce high-value forest products while also developing carbon credits.

“In terms of economic opportunity, we employ third-party consultants who are local foresters to help us manage the property. And as we enroll a carbon project, there will be local opportunity for folks to participate in forest carbon inventory work and ongoing maintenance associated with the project itself,” said Cakey Worthington, BSFC’s director of forestry operations.

BSFC has also ensured that the land will remain open for public recreational access. To learn more about the Manistique project, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Shunk Furniture consolidating with Marquette building sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shunk Furniture store building in Marquette is in the process of being sold. But the Owner of Shunk Furniture Store, Karl Shunk emphasizes the business is still going strong. The stores on U.S. Highway 41 in Negaunee Township will remain open. “Well, we’re just going...
MARQUETTE, MI
US 103.1

Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty

A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

9 miles of mountain bike track to be added to Days River Trail in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nine miles of track will be added to the Days River Trail in Gladstone. Right now, the mountain bike trail is three miles. With a federal grant, Delta County Non-Motorized Trails (DCNT) will make that path 12 miles. It’s a $350,000 grant and DCNT officials say they expect it to cover the whole project.
GLADSTONE, MI
WLUC

Drive-thru clinic set up at Marquette County Transit Authority

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 were available at the Marquette County Transit Authority Wednesday afternoon. With the flu season getting underway, the Marquette County Health Department Community Health Director (MCHD), Brianna Mileski said pop-up clinics like the one at Marq-Tran are vital to make sure people are up to date on both flu and COVID-19 shots.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP school increases substitute pay to attract new hires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan schools continue to face staffing shortages for substitutes and other support staff. This includes kitchen staff, custodians, secretaries, aides, noon supervisors, and bus drivers. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent Zach Sedgwick said substitutes face unique challenges. “Going into a classroom that’s well established...
MARQUETTE, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Driver hospitalized after hitting tree in Humboldt Township

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to UPHS-Marquette Tuesday night after hitting a tree with a minivan in Marquette County. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:00 p.m., when a minivan driven by a Florence, Wis. man crossed the centerline while driving north on M-95 just south of County Road FH.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Chimney fire grows to deadly house fire in U.P.

MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a chimney fire spread into a home in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend, officials said. The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 21, to a possible chimney fire at 511 West Magnetic Street, WLUC reports. Upon arrival, firefighters found the situation had escalated to a structure fire on the first floor of a two-story house.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

Manistique Area Schools close Friday after online post references school shooting

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Manistique Area Schools (MAS) are closed on Friday after school officials were made aware of an online posting referencing a school shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the school on Friday morning. According to the statement from MAS, the school administration...
WLUC

UPDATE: Prosecution calls neighbor in Munising murder trial

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The trial for an Ishpeming accused of the killing of his roommate in 2019 reached its third day Wednesday. Jason Sadowski is charged with first-degree homicide, for allegedly murdering his former roommate, Timothy Mozader, three years ago. Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution called Michigan State Police Trooper...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Marquette man runs away from officers, arrested for outstanding warrants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after Marquette police arrested him for outstanding warrants and uncovered a stolen motorcycle in his possession. The Marquette Police Department says its officers were dispatched Wednesday to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue after reports of a suspicious subject in the area.
MARQUETTE, MI
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Escanaba woman sentenced to 8 years for violent crimes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Delta County Prosecutor’s office, 32-year-old Amelia Ann Emery of Escanaba was sentenced to eight years and 36 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections. Emery entered a plea to one count of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing causing injury. Additionally, her plea included four counts of police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Woman Dies After Crashing Car In Westwood Mall Parking Lot

A Negaunee woman has died after having a medical condition that led to her crashing her vehicle in the Westwood Mall parking lot Monday night. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the call came in at 6:44 Monday night. Deputies say the 37-year-old woman had a medical emergency when she crashed her car into the curb. She was rushed to UP Health System-Marquette by ambulance, but died from her medical situation.
NEGAUNEE, MI
wnmufm.org

Two people arrested on drug charges in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, MI— A traffic stop turned into a drug stop in Gladstone over the weekend. Saturday around 10:30 p.m., Gladstone Public Safety officers pulled over a vehicle for defective equipment on US-2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the stop, the officer discovered meth, money, and drug paraphernalia. A 29-year-old woman...
GLADSTONE, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy