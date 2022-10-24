ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell, NC

East Wake High School lowered to code yellow lockdown after fight and BB gun found

By T. Keung Hui
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

East Wake High School in Wendell was moved to a code yellow lockdown after a fight and a report of a weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

In a message sent to families on Monday morning, East Wake High said the school was placed on a code red lockdown due to reports of a fight on campus and after consulting with police and Wake County school security.

In a 1 p.m. update, the school added that they had also received a report of a weapon on campus. At 12:22 p.m, the Wake County Sheriff’s Department informed the school to move into Code Yellow.

“After this morning’s incident our School Resource Officer and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office immediately investigated and determined that a student was found in possession of a BB gun, which was confiscated,” the school said.

A code red lockdown is the highest state of alert a school goes on when the entire building is locked down and no one is allowed to enter or exit until an all-clear announcement is received from police.

The school told parents in its afternoon update there is no need to pick up their children at this time because they would have regular dismissal time.

Parents were warned that if they picked their children up from campus early that the process will be very slow and controlled.

