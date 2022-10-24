Read full article on original website
Related
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 10-26-22
Newsmaker:: Brian Rees, Lyon County Extension Agent. Newsmaker 2: USD 252 Southern Lyon County Honor Flight students preview their upcoming trip to Washington DC on Halloween. Untied Way Community Partner Spotlight: Bev Long/Kansas Children Service League. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches...
KVOE
Emporia State Volleyball to host Missouri Southern
The Emporia State volleyball team hosts Missouri Southern Wednesday evening. The first of two home matches this week. Senior Riley Bernskoetter says they need to compete. The first serve is set for 6 pm at White Auditorium. Thursday evening the Lady Hornets host Pittsburg State. The matches are being played...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses to Pittsburg State in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Pittsburg State in 4 sets Thursday night. Pittsburg State won the first set 25-15 and the 2nd set 25-16. Emporia State won the 3rd set 25-21. Pitt State won the 4th set 25-20. Coach Bing Xu said nothing comes easy for this...
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
wichitaliberty.org
The Kansas Economy Under Laura Kelly
A recent letter in support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly published in the Wichita Eagle makes claims that are not true. “The economy is a top priority for most, which bodes well for Gov. Laura Kelly,” writes a Democratic precinct committeewoman in the Wichita Eagle. She writes, “Kansas is experiencing record economic growth” and concludes with, “Let’s reelect Gov. Laura Kelly and keep Kansas’ economy moving forward.”
KVOE
State Cross Country Races to be held Saturday
The State High School Cross Country races will be held Saturday. The Emporia High girls and Daghyn True will be running in the 5A race at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence. The Hartford boys, Lebo girls, Northern Heights boys and Osage City girls also qualified as teams. Individually:. From Olpe,...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
KAKE TV
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
KVOE
40th annual Emporia Farmers Market outdoor season concluding Saturday
The finale of the outdoor market season for the Emporia Farmers Market is coming Saturday. Farmers Market Manager Trisha Fullerton says the market has seen a strong turnout of both shoppers and vendors this season. Additional activities Saturday will include a vendor costume contest where customers can cast their votes...
KVOE
Ongoing drought forcing ranchers and producers to take notable steps with livestock
Drought is affecting farmers and ranchers alike. Lyon County Extension ag agent Brian Rees says some producers in south-central and southeast Kansas have had to empty their pastures a month early because of the lack of water, while others decided to transport extra water for their herds. If the drought persists, as appears likely from national outlooks, other hard decisions may be coming — if they haven’t already been made.
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Olpe rolls into round 2 of football playoffs
The Olpe Eagles rolled into the second round of the 1A State playoffs with a 70-8 win over Uniontown Thursday night. It was a career night for Blake Redeker who scored 6 touchdowns for the Eagles. Olpe Coach Chris Schmidt said it began with the defense. For Coach Schmidt, it...
KWCH.com
Wicked wind and severe storms today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
KVOE
Celebration of life coming next Saturday for Dorine Harter
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a beloved and heavily involved community member who passed away earlier this week. Dorine Harter passed away Monday, Oct. 24 at the age of 80. Harter was born and raised in Urmia, Iran and was one of six children of Andrew and Magdelata Dilak.
Crash on Gage sends 2 to area hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a major Topeka thoroughfare, sending two people to a nearby hospital. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the intersection of SW 17th Street and SW Gage Boulevard, according to the Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander. Two individuals involved in the […]
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Comments / 1