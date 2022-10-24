ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moschino to Introduce M05CH1N0 Jeans Line

By Sandra Salibian
SOMETHING BLUE: Denim is definitely having a moment, and Moschino seems determined to boost that further with its latest move.

The Aeffe -controlled brand said on Monday it will introduce “M05CH1N0 Jeans ,” a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.

This will be a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans line launched by the brand’s founder, Franco Moschino , and will respect the fashion house’s core elements, starting from its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects.

The line will make its debut with the pre-fall 2023 collection, which will hit physical and online stores in May. While the brand has not released any visual teasers beside the line’s logo, it said in a statement that the collection will feature items in denim, chambray, cotton, jersey, velour and leather, with silhouettes paying tribute to classic Moschino designs “with a jean twist.”

The line is also expected to feature stone-washed treatments, patchwork and frayed effects and “clean stitching on nontraditional textiles.” Each M05CH1N0 Jeans item will come with custom rivets and arcuate, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcod3_0ikd1sHK00
The M05CH1N0 jeans logo.

The launch further signals the brand’s return to its roots, and reinforces parent company Aeffe’s commitment to the label. As reported, in June Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott presented its menswear collection in Milan during the city’s Men’s Fashion Week after years of showing in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Rome. The following month, the brand unveiled its new retail concept through a flagship housed in Milan’s Spiga 26 complex.

Last year, the Italian fashion group took full control of Moschino , paying 66.6 million euros for the 30 percent stake in the brand it didn’t previously own. It also acquired the license to produce and distribute the Love Moschino collections of women’s apparel in-house for 3.6 million euros.

In addition to Moschino, the Aeffe group also includes the Alberta Ferretti , Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands. Listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Bourse, the company reported sales of 176.5 million euros in the period ending June 30 , up 13.2 percent increase at current exchange rates — or 13.9 percent at constant exchange rates — compared to the same period last year. Last year , Aeffe SpA generated consolidated revenues of 324.6 million euros, up 20.6 percent compared with 269.1 million euros in 2020.

