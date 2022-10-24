ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Press

Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program

BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order. Jesse Rolla Eldred, 34, 66 Woodard Dr., Bristol, breach of peace. Stefano Pollastro, 45, 127 Willis St., Bristol, failure to drive upon right. Oct. 17. Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, three counts – first-degree...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert canceled for Southington man

SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

WCT Health & Wellness's Bristol space is offering free counseling services to first responders, those who lived nearby the Redstone Hill Road incident

BRISTOL – As many in the community still stop by the memorial outside the Bristol Police Department looking to cope with the loss of two police officers in a shooting, WCT Health & Wellness’s Bristol space is offering free counseling services to first responders and those who lived nearby the Redstone Hill Road incident.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Carol Helen Clark Morrison

Carol Helen Clark Morrison, 63, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary hypertension. She was born on Dec. 25, 1958, in Southington. She attended local schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School. She spent the majority of her career as a manager at Cigna.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Kenneth "Pops" Stephen Lavore

Kenneth “Pops” Stephen Lavore, 73, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. He was born on Dec. 29, 1948 in Hartford. He was the son of the late Stephen and Florence (Kleister) Lavore of Plainville. He served in the United States Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Stoddard during the Vietnam War. He would always laugh telling the story of how he wandered around for three days aboard an aircraft carrier looking for his rack while jumping ships to his assignment.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department Friday

BRISTOL – Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department this Friday in the wake of two local officers being killed in the line of duty. The concert, which will feature country singer-songwriter Jordan Oaks, will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane in Southington. Ticket sales will support the Bristol Police Department.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Arthur 'Art' J. Fregeau

Arthur “Art” J. Fregeau, 83, of North Haven, husband of the late Janet (Parkin) (Willequer) Fregeau, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Raphael’s Hospital, New Haven. Arthur was born July 13, 1939, in Bristol, son of the late Telesphore and Olida (Riquier) Fregeau. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by SNET as a Senior Technical Security Manager. He was a ham radio operator and member of the Meriden Amateur Radio Club, American Radio Relay League, and the CT ARES.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Kevin Parker

It is with great sorrow we share the passing of Kevin Parker, 52, of Bristol, whom passed suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1970, son of Maureen Griffin Parker and the late David F. Parker. Kevin was full of life, had many friends, and was well known. The last leg of his life was clouded by medical issues he suffered with. He will be missed by many.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Ascension Athletics is taking sign-ups for a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu seminar, will support the Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL – Ascension Athletics is taking sign-ups for a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu seminar, which will feature multiple black belts and will support the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The seminar will be held Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Ascension Athletics at 99 Farmington Ave. There will be a series of 45-minute classes running throughout the day, featuring black belts in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Samoa

I would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home. The Guinea Pig, also called a cavy, is one popular pet. They are relatively easy to care for, docile and are responsive to kind and gentle handling. When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice.
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

