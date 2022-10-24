Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Bristol Press
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
Bristol Press
Southington man gets three years in prison for assaulting police, stealing towed car from police holding area
A Southington man has been sentenced to three years in prison for arrests over multiple years in which court records say he assaulted police or tried to on multiple occasions and broke his car out of a holding area where police had it towed. Jeffrey Bowman, 24, received the sentence...
Bristol Press
Bristol man who accidentally fired gun into upstairs apartment applies for diversionary program
BRISTOL – A Bristol man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun into his own ceiling accidentally has applied for a program that could spare him prosecution. Kevin Fancy, 29, of 330 Queen St., filed an application for a diversionary program this week in New Britain Superior Court. He could learn on his next court date – on Dec. 13 – if a judge feels the program is an appropriate disposition to the case.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order. Jesse Rolla Eldred, 34, 66 Woodard Dr., Bristol, breach of peace. Stefano Pollastro, 45, 127 Willis St., Bristol, failure to drive upon right. Oct. 17. Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, three counts – first-degree...
Bristol Press
Subcommittee to be formed to decide on permanent memorial for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – It has never been a question if the two fallen officers killed earlier this month – the first killed in the line of duty in Bristol since 1944 – will have a memorial in the city to honor their memory. That has always been certain....
Bristol Press
Community could hit $1 million mark in donations for families of fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – The story of two Bristol police officers being savagely gunned down earlier this month has touched the hearts of those wealthy enough to make a five-figure donation just as much as it has for someone down to their last dollar. The outpouring of support from those not...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert canceled for Southington man
SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
Bristol Press
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
Bristol Press
WCT Health & Wellness's Bristol space is offering free counseling services to first responders, those who lived nearby the Redstone Hill Road incident
BRISTOL – As many in the community still stop by the memorial outside the Bristol Police Department looking to cope with the loss of two police officers in a shooting, WCT Health & Wellness’s Bristol space is offering free counseling services to first responders and those who lived nearby the Redstone Hill Road incident.
Bristol Press
Carol Helen Clark Morrison
Carol Helen Clark Morrison, 63, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary hypertension. She was born on Dec. 25, 1958, in Southington. She attended local schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School. She spent the majority of her career as a manager at Cigna.
Bristol Press
Kenneth "Pops" Stephen Lavore
Kenneth “Pops” Stephen Lavore, 73, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. He was born on Dec. 29, 1948 in Hartford. He was the son of the late Stephen and Florence (Kleister) Lavore of Plainville. He served in the United States Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Stoddard during the Vietnam War. He would always laugh telling the story of how he wandered around for three days aboard an aircraft carrier looking for his rack while jumping ships to his assignment.
Bristol Press
Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department Friday
BRISTOL – Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department this Friday in the wake of two local officers being killed in the line of duty. The concert, which will feature country singer-songwriter Jordan Oaks, will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane in Southington. Ticket sales will support the Bristol Police Department.
Bristol Press
Arthur 'Art' J. Fregeau
Arthur “Art” J. Fregeau, 83, of North Haven, husband of the late Janet (Parkin) (Willequer) Fregeau, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Raphael’s Hospital, New Haven. Arthur was born July 13, 1939, in Bristol, son of the late Telesphore and Olida (Riquier) Fregeau. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by SNET as a Senior Technical Security Manager. He was a ham radio operator and member of the Meriden Amateur Radio Club, American Radio Relay League, and the CT ARES.
Bristol Press
St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol will release series of videos to inform public of how they operate
BRISTOL – Through the assistance of funding from the Main Street Community Foundation and creative skills of Productions for Change, St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol will soon be releasing a series of videos online in order to better inform the public of how the organization operates and its mission.
Bristol Press
Kevin Parker
It is with great sorrow we share the passing of Kevin Parker, 52, of Bristol, whom passed suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1970, son of Maureen Griffin Parker and the late David F. Parker. Kevin was full of life, had many friends, and was well known. The last leg of his life was clouded by medical issues he suffered with. He will be missed by many.
Bristol Press
Ascension Athletics is taking sign-ups for a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu seminar, will support the Bristol Police Heroes Fund
BRISTOL – Ascension Athletics is taking sign-ups for a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu seminar, which will feature multiple black belts and will support the Bristol Police Heroes Fund. The seminar will be held Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Ascension Athletics at 99 Farmington Ave. There will be a series of 45-minute classes running throughout the day, featuring black belts in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Bristol Press
Bristol's American Rescue Plan Task Force to grant $750,000 to St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol
BRISTOL – With a landmark decision by Bristol’s American Rescue Plan Task Force to grant $750,000 to St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol, the homeless shelter is pushing forward with its creation of a resource center housed in the facility’s lower level to serve as a hub for a variety of social services.
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Samoa
I would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home. The Guinea Pig, also called a cavy, is one popular pet. They are relatively easy to care for, docile and are responsive to kind and gentle handling. When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice.
