Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended

SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended.

The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28.

Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian.

Officials said the closure was due to water levels still flooding sidewalks and parking areas around the building and a partially working A/C system.

While the county continues to work on repairs, judges and magistrates have been asked to hold proceedings virtually rather than cancel hearings as the courts did during COVID-19.

Court proceedings at the Criminal Justice Center and juvenile courthouse are continuing as normal.

