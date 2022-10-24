ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gt2xK_0ikd0kUx00

SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended.

The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian.

Officials said the closure was due to water levels still flooding sidewalks and parking areas around the building and a partially working A/C system.

While the county continues to work on repairs, judges and magistrates have been asked to hold proceedings virtually rather than cancel hearings as the courts did during COVID-19.

Court proceedings at the Criminal Justice Center and juvenile courthouse are continuing as normal.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials: Florida inmate allegedly tried to attack deputies with broken toilet plunger

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida inmate is facing additional charges after he allegedly tried to attack deputies with a broken plunger on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, inmate Isaac Brevil, 35, got a hold of a plunger to unclog a toilet in a cell and then allegedly refused to give it back to deputies through the cell meal flap opening when ordered to. The incident happened at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County homeowner shoots and kills intruder, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after an argument reportedly ended with one person shooting another in an Orange County neighborhood on Thursday. This happened on Ponderosa Drive northeast of the Orlando airport around 4 a.m. According to Orange County deputies, the homeowner shot a person during an...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy