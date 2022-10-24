ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

School zone speeding cameras to start working in Altavista, Police

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department says the speed cameras in school zones will start working on October 31. Police say from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11 the cameras will be issuing warnings and on Nov. 14 the system will start to issue violations for speeding in school zones. Cameras are in the following locations:
Foodie Friday: Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats

Each Friday on "Good Day Virginia" is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Foodie Friday: Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats.
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
Virginia’s Beehive Distribution Program opens applications

The commonwealth's Beehive Distribution Program has officially opened for applicants as of Thursday Oct. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives.
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in SW Roanoke

Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday morning on Marshall Avenue.
Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery

Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city.
POSITIVELY: Orchard Hills Achievement Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Orchard Hills Achievement Center began in 2012 out of a backpack buddies program. According to Executive Director Lisa Miles, they started by giving away free food on the weekends to children in need. “One of my friends said to me, that’s great, but what are...
Historic building in Salem to be demolished and turned into apartments

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A major economic development project for the City of Salem was announced the week of October 26. Officials announced plans to demolish the building that housed Valleydale Meat Packers on 8th and Indiana Streets. Instead, that spot will soon feature hundreds of apartments. The building was bought by developers Ed Walker and Joe Thompson who say they’re planning to build three apartment buildings with 300 units in total.
Man surrenders after three-hour standoff in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) – Vinton police were involved in a three-hour standoff Tuesday. Police say they attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order at a home in the 700 block of Ramada Rd. at 6:13 p.m. They say the resident barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom and made comments that “compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access.”
Lynchburg Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Thursday morning. Officers report the incident happened at 8:43 a.m. in the 3001 block of Memorial Avenue at the Express Lane 76 Gas. Police say a 9-1-1 call reported that a male came into the store and displayed a knife. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in the direction of Norma Street.
Man charged with Roanoke 15-year-old’s murder extradited from TX

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have made an arrest and charged a man in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old in September. The Roanoke Police Department says they have arrested 23-year-old Demarco C. Jackson of Roanoke and charged him with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jackson is being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Damarion Sanders in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3. Detectives with RPD say through their investigation of the shooting, Jackson became a suspect, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
Missing Franklin Co. woman found safe

UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — As of 8:40 this morning, Veronica Jones has still not been located. According to reports, multiple agencies have assisted with ground searches throughout the night in the immediate area where Jones was last seen. Jones is reportedly part of the project Lifesaver Program, but the...
Virginia Department of Health weighs in on state and national increase of RSV

The Virginia Department of Health says cases of "R-S-V" have quadrupled since September.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the southbound 158 mile-marker on Interstate 81– two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County — at 2:02 a.m.
Gov. Youngkin encourages everyone to get out and vote

Gov. Youngkin encourages everyone to get out and vote at the Brambleton Center in Roanoke.
Hugh Freeze signs a contract extension at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — For the second straight year Liberty Flames head football coach Hugh Freeze has signed a contract extension with the school. This contract extension keeps Freeze at Liberty through the 2030 season. Freeze is in his fourth season at LU with a record of 33-12…including 7-1 this season. Coach Freeze has the flames bowl eligible for the fourth straight year including 3 bowl wins for LU.
