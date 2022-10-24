Read full article on original website
School zone speeding cameras to start working in Altavista, Police
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department says the speed cameras in school zones will start working on October 31. Police say from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11 the cameras will be issuing warnings and on Nov. 14 the system will start to issue violations for speeding in school zones. Cameras are in the following locations:
Foodie Friday: Mrs. Joy's Absolutely Fabulous Treats
Each Friday on "Good Day Virginia" is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia.
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
Virginia’s Beehive Distribution Program opens applications
The commonwealth's Beehive Distribution Program has officially opened for applicants as of Thursday Oct. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives.
Man charged with second-degree murder after shooting in SW Roanoke
Roanoke Police say they have arrested and charged 29-Year-old Anthony L. Hall with second-degree murder regarding a shooting Friday morning on Marshall Avenue.
Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery
Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city.
POSITIVELY: Orchard Hills Achievement Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Orchard Hills Achievement Center began in 2012 out of a backpack buddies program. According to Executive Director Lisa Miles, they started by giving away free food on the weekends to children in need. “One of my friends said to me, that’s great, but what are...
Historic building in Salem to be demolished and turned into apartments
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A major economic development project for the City of Salem was announced the week of October 26. Officials announced plans to demolish the building that housed Valleydale Meat Packers on 8th and Indiana Streets. Instead, that spot will soon feature hundreds of apartments. The building was bought by developers Ed Walker and Joe Thompson who say they’re planning to build three apartment buildings with 300 units in total.
Man surrenders after three-hour standoff in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) – Vinton police were involved in a three-hour standoff Tuesday. Police say they attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order at a home in the 700 block of Ramada Rd. at 6:13 p.m. They say the resident barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom and made comments that “compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access.”
Man wanted on several charges in Amherst Co. in custody, officials
Officials on the scene of a manhunt after a shooting in Amherst County say the suspect is in custody.
Lynchburg Police searching for suspect in armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Thursday morning. Officers report the incident happened at 8:43 a.m. in the 3001 block of Memorial Avenue at the Express Lane 76 Gas. Police say a 9-1-1 call reported that a male came into the store and displayed a knife. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled in the direction of Norma Street.
Man charged with Roanoke 15-year-old’s murder extradited from TX
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have made an arrest and charged a man in relation to the murder of a 15-year-old in September. The Roanoke Police Department says they have arrested 23-year-old Demarco C. Jackson of Roanoke and charged him with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jackson is being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Damarion Sanders in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW on September 3. Detectives with RPD say through their investigation of the shooting, Jackson became a suspect, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
Manhunt: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted on several charges
A manhunt is underway in Amherst County after deputies responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road on Tuesday.
Roanoke man accused of tying up victim in SC home 2 days before standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have identified a man they say shot at officers on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of neighbors and an hours long standoff while he was barricaded inside a home. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested after the incident on...
Missing Franklin Co. woman found safe
UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — As of 8:40 this morning, Veronica Jones has still not been located. According to reports, multiple agencies have assisted with ground searches throughout the night in the immediate area where Jones was last seen. Jones is reportedly part of the project Lifesaver Program, but the...
Friday Night Blitz Week 10 – Hargrave Military at North Cross
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — The North Cross Raiders beat the Hargrave Military Tigers 51-0. Raiders head coach Stephen Alexander got career win number 100 Thursday afternoon.
Virginia Department of Health weighs in on state and national increase of RSV
The Virginia Department of Health says cases of "R-S-V" have quadrupled since September.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the southbound 158 mile-marker on Interstate 81– two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County — at 2:02 a.m.
Gov. Youngkin encourages everyone to get out and vote
Gov. Youngkin encourages everyone to get out and vote at the Brambleton Center in Roanoke.
Hugh Freeze signs a contract extension at Liberty
LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — For the second straight year Liberty Flames head football coach Hugh Freeze has signed a contract extension with the school. This contract extension keeps Freeze at Liberty through the 2030 season. Freeze is in his fourth season at LU with a record of 33-12…including 7-1 this season. Coach Freeze has the flames bowl eligible for the fourth straight year including 3 bowl wins for LU.
