ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Restaurateur Behind Columbus’s Bristol Republic to Open Restaurant in Wynwood Jungle

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I87OK_0ikd097R00

Founded in 2019, Columbus, Ohio ’s Nashville -inspired restaurant and bar Bristol Republic serves up “ competition quality BBQ smoked in-house daily, ice cold craft beer, over 150 rare Bourbon and Whiskeys and live music .” It also offers a tempting brunch menu, complete with brunch cocktails like the New Fashioned ( Knob Creek 9yr, Bacon Wash, Maple Syrup, Smoke & Sea Salt Bitters ).

And now, Brian Swanson , the restaurateur behind Bristol Republic, is gearing up for a new restaurant project in Wynwood .

“I’ve been looking at Wynwood for two or three years,” Swanson told What Now in a Monday morning phone call. “I love that location, the Jungle space. There’s so much going on around it. I couldn’t pass it up.”

Swanson has secured about 10,000 square feet of space in Wynwood Jungle , a retail and restaurant space from Black Lion Investment Group . The retail center is also about to be home to much-anticipated rooftop restaurant and lounge Fabels Miami , which opens November 3.

The restaurant concept Swanson will open in that space is still under development, the restaurateur said, and further details are not available at this time. It could be another Bristol Republic location; it could be an entirely new concept; it could even be—why not, in that much space?—several new concepts. Only time will tell.

One thing Swanson emphasized in conversation with What Now: Bristol Republic has met with success in Columbus by focusing on its Nashville-meets-Columbus vibe. It’s not a one-size-fits-all concept, in other words, but one tailored to fit the location. The project in Wynwood, Swanson says, “could be Nashville-meets-Miami.”

No projected opening date is available for the Wynwood Jungle project. Be sure to check in for more details as this story develops.



Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Neighborhood sandwich shop closes its doors

The punk-themed sandwich shop posted a statement to its Instagram account on Friday notifying customers that, after two years, the eatery is calling it quits. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the immediate closure of our #sohud location,” the statement reads. “We have loved being a part of the neighborhood over the last 2 years . There have been many, many, trials along the way but we will always be grateful for the punks that kept showing up and letting us melt their faces.”
614now.com

Former Downtown nightclub will be torn down, turned into parking lot

The site of some of the city’s wildest parties is about to become a parking lot. Yesterday morning, the Columbus Downtown Commission approved the demolition of the building that formerly housed Dahlia Nightclub. The site will be turned into surface parking. Dahlia Nightclub, a concept that was operated by...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wrong-way crash with Dublin police leaves driver dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday in a two-car crash on the East Side. A child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition after a two-car crash near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue about 6 a.m. The status of the drivers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
608
Followers
262
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy