ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Lady Techsters Soccer snaps UAB Blazers 10-game winning streak in a 2-1 win; hands first loss in the conference

By Dominique Williams
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1usl_0ikcz3KI00

RUSTON , La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Sunday Futbol in Ruston, Louisiana Tech Women’s soccer team played their final home game of the 2022 season with number 2 seed the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers.

Louisiana Tech Athletics showcased 11 former Lady Techsters soccer players at center field during halftime in honor of Alumni day.

In the match, it was the ninth meeting between Techsters and Blazers with the record tied 4-4-0.

In the 39th minute Lauren Egbuloniu the sophomore forward with the first goal of the match off assists from Flavie Dube and Kalli Matlock. The goal was Lauren’s first of the season Lady Techsters were up one nil at halftime.

Then lightning struck twice for Lauren Egbuloniu scored her second goal of the game and Techsters would have a 2-0 lead over the Blazers, pacing the last 15 minutes of the game.

Then in the 67th minute, UAB’s Carlyn Presley scored a goal for the Lady Blazers. The Lady Techsters held UAB from any more scoring attempts for the rest of the game.

Louisiana Tech would snap UAB’s 10-game winning streak and hand them their first conference loss. Techsters are now on a four-game winning streak.

After the game, Lauren Egbuloniu shares her feelings about scoring two goals in Sunday’s game-winning match.

“The passion it was running through me like I couldn’t contain myself like the excitement with it all. It’s been a long time coming so when I saw it and scored I said hey I’m here now I’m here to show up,” says Egbuloniu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOiOv_0ikcz3KI00

Head Coach Steve Voltz reflected on the win and at the beginning of the season, the Louisiana Tech Soccer team was picked to finish 9th this season. The Lady Techsters were 4th seed coming into Sunday’s match and after the win, they’re now projected to move up to the third seed in the conference this week.

Coach Voltz says “At the end of the day, we got to enjoy that for 24 hours now we have to prepare, we are no longer surprising anybody. We are going to go to Charlotte and everybody’s gonna be ready to be to beat us. We have now five wins going to the conference, that is half of the conference teams that we have beaten. We have to be ready for that, we have to embrace the role of potentially being the favorite to win in a game that will be something new for us,” says Voltz.

Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series 5-4-0 and Techsters are now 3-2-0 in games played in Ruston.

Next match for Louisiana Tech they will head on the road to Denton, Texas as they face off against number three seed North Texas for the 2022 regular-season finale, Saturday, Oct. 29 kick off at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Football Friday Night: Final Scores for October 28, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — PLAIN DEALING 12, BEEKMAN CHARTER 48 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 49, WEST MARION 18 OAK GROVE 51, GENERAL TRASS 8 FERRIDAY 14, PLAQUEMINE 52 RUSTON 47, OUACHITA PARISH 13 WOSSMAN 12, UNION PARISH 55 ALEXANDRIA 13, WEST MONROE 24 EL DORADO 16, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42 GREEN OAKS 14, D’ARBONNE 28 WINNFILED […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Experience Ruston to announce holiday events on November 8th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Experience Ruston, in partnership with the Holiday Trail of Lights, will host a press conference at Hamilton House Inn in West Monroe, La. to announce planned holiday events for the 2022 season. The Trail consists of the following cities: Monroe-West Monroe, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM’s 37th Annual Chili Cook-Off to take place on November 5th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — ULM’s 37th annual Chili Cook-Off is happening November 5, 2022, from 8 AM to 3 PM. The event will be located at the Pecan Grove on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus, next to Malone stadium. The cook-off is open to the public. Teams will have a maximum of six members and […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State ensures safety for 2022 Homecoming Week after 2021 on-campus fatal shootings

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After experiencing multiple shootings on campus during Homecoming Week in 2021, Grambling State University and its police department ensured that they are better prepared for the safety of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and visitors for the 2022 Homecoming Week. The university has partnerships with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana National Guard, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling state holds HBCU mental health day for students

GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD)– Grambling State University partnered with The Boris L. Henson Foundation to bring a mental health day to its students. The day included activities like yoga, dancing, and meditation. Dr. Kevin Washington, an associate professor of psychology at GSU, told us more about the event. “The day focuses on African American college students […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Prescription take-back day event to take place in Northeast Louisiana on October 29th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host a prescription drug take-back event Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The drop-off locations will be throughout Northeast Louisiana. NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids. However, needles, sharp, or aerosols are not accepted. This event is free and […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 26, 2022, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced that Louisiana will receive a total of $43,846,00 from his bipartisan Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA). According to a release, Louisiana will receive 4.5 percent of the IIJA fund this year for school buses; this percentage is more than triple the state’s […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe receives $98K grant to install electric vehicle chargers within the city

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has received a $98,100 grant from Entergy Services, LLC to install electric vehicle charges within West Monroe, La. The installation of the chargers should take place sometime in early 2023. According to officials, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations will be in downtown West […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Senior Health fair to take place November 17th

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 7th annual Union Parish Senior Health fair will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation center in Farmerville, La. The event will start at 9 AM and end at 1:00 PM. Participants will access information about community resources and health services that will assist […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a legislative public hearing at the Monroe Civic Center as part of its annual ‘Road Show’ to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year as well as projects in the future. Deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Eric […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy