Lady Techsters Soccer snaps UAB Blazers 10-game winning streak in a 2-1 win; hands first loss in the conference

RUSTON , La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Sunday Futbol in Ruston, Louisiana Tech Women’s soccer team played their final home game of the 2022 season with number 2 seed the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers.

Louisiana Tech Athletics showcased 11 former Lady Techsters soccer players at center field during halftime in honor of Alumni day.

In the match, it was the ninth meeting between Techsters and Blazers with the record tied 4-4-0.

In the 39th minute Lauren Egbuloniu the sophomore forward with the first goal of the match off assists from Flavie Dube and Kalli Matlock. The goal was Lauren’s first of the season Lady Techsters were up one nil at halftime.

Then lightning struck twice for Lauren Egbuloniu scored her second goal of the game and Techsters would have a 2-0 lead over the Blazers, pacing the last 15 minutes of the game.

Then in the 67th minute, UAB’s Carlyn Presley scored a goal for the Lady Blazers. The Lady Techsters held UAB from any more scoring attempts for the rest of the game.

Louisiana Tech would snap UAB’s 10-game winning streak and hand them their first conference loss. Techsters are now on a four-game winning streak.

After the game, Lauren Egbuloniu shares her feelings about scoring two goals in Sunday’s game-winning match.

“The passion it was running through me like I couldn’t contain myself like the excitement with it all. It’s been a long time coming so when I saw it and scored I said hey I’m here now I’m here to show up,” says Egbuloniu.

Head Coach Steve Voltz reflected on the win and at the beginning of the season, the Louisiana Tech Soccer team was picked to finish 9th this season. The Lady Techsters were 4th seed coming into Sunday’s match and after the win, they’re now projected to move up to the third seed in the conference this week.

Coach Voltz says “At the end of the day, we got to enjoy that for 24 hours now we have to prepare, we are no longer surprising anybody. We are going to go to Charlotte and everybody’s gonna be ready to be to beat us. We have now five wins going to the conference, that is half of the conference teams that we have beaten. We have to be ready for that, we have to embrace the role of potentially being the favorite to win in a game that will be something new for us,” says Voltz.

Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series 5-4-0 and Techsters are now 3-2-0 in games played in Ruston.

Next match for Louisiana Tech they will head on the road to Denton, Texas as they face off against number three seed North Texas for the 2022 regular-season finale, Saturday, Oct. 29 kick off at 7 p.m.