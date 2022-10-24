Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
rebusinessonline.com
McShane Completes Three-Building Spec Industrial Development in Melrose Park, Illinois
MELROSE PARK, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed a three-building speculative industrial development in suburban Chicago known as Industry Center at Melrose Park. The project totals 651,617 square feet. McShane also completed three interior buildouts for a transportation, trucking and railroad company, as well as a logistics and package delivery company and a portable storage and moving firm. Each of the buildings features a clear height of 36 feet. LBA Logistics was the developer and Harris Architects served as architect.
rebusinessonline.com
Mid-America Arranges Sale of 107,431 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago
WAUCONDA, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Liberty Square in the Chicago suburb of Wauconda for an undisclosed price. Anchored by Jewel-Osco, the 107,431-square-foot shopping center is 97 percent leased. Other tenants include Pet Supplies Plus, USPS, Athletico, Subway, Great Clips and T-Mobile. Ben Wineman of Mid-America represented the seller, Maryland-based Broad Reach Retail Partners LLC. Connecticut-based AmCap purchased the asset.
rebusinessonline.com
Greenstone Partners Arranges $2.6M Sale of Retail Development Site in Oak Lawn, Illinois
OAK LAWN, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has arranged the $2.6 million sale of a retail development site in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. The site comprises a vacant restaurant that was formerly home to Texas Corral. The buyer plans to demolish the restaurant and build a new retail development. Located at 6616 W. 95th St., the property is situated across the street from Chicago Ridge Mall. Brewster Hague and AJ Patel of Greenstone brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided. The deal marks the highest land price per acre in Oak Lawn, according to Greenstone.
rebusinessonline.com
Interra Brokers $8.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park
CHICAGO — Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 51-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood for $8.2 million. Located at 2718 N. Hampden Court, the building consists of one-bedroom units. Craig Martin of Interra represented the seller, the Manilow family. Martin also represented the buyers, investors Gabe Horstick and Edwin Vdovets, who plan to renovate the property.
rebusinessonline.com
Seniors Housing Developers Shift to Repositionings Amid Economic Uncertainty, Say InterFace Panelists
CHICAGO — As shovel-ready projects get put on hold, seniors housing developers are looking 24 months ahead, hoping that by then the economic outlook will have improved. For now, they worry about a possible recession and rising costs for everything from debt financing to building materials as they turn their immediate focus to repositioning opportunities.
Comments / 0