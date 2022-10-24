OAK LAWN, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has arranged the $2.6 million sale of a retail development site in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. The site comprises a vacant restaurant that was formerly home to Texas Corral. The buyer plans to demolish the restaurant and build a new retail development. Located at 6616 W. 95th St., the property is situated across the street from Chicago Ridge Mall. Brewster Hague and AJ Patel of Greenstone brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided. The deal marks the highest land price per acre in Oak Lawn, according to Greenstone.

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO