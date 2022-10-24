ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, KY

thelevisalazer.com

Louisa Mayor candidates tell why you should choose them

This is the second in na series of candidate interviews for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe said there have been “quite a few” applications for absentee ballots so far with Oct. 28 the last day to sign up to vote. This...
LOUISA, KY
Metro News

Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Who will be the next mayor of Olive Hill?

There were several things that incumbent mayor of Olive Hill Jerry Callihan and his challenger, Justin Dixon, agreed upon Thursday night. They both agreed that the city needed to expand. They agreed that they needed more volunteers and community involvement. They agreed that downtown needs revitalization. What they didn’t always agree on, though, was how to get there.
OLIVE HILL, KY
wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Election Information from the Johnson Co Clerk’s Office

The following information comes from Johnson Co Clerk Sallee Conley-Holbrook concerning the upcoming General Election. * Emergency Medical Ballot request is available thru November 8, 2022. * Early Voting (Excused) is available thru the remainder of this week and again on Monday, Oct 31, and Nov 1st and 2nd at...
thelevisalazer.com

2023 ANNUAL AGENCY PLAN & 5-YEAR ACTION PLAN

Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Housing Authority of Lawrence County, the citizens of Lawrence County, and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to complete a Public Housing Five-Year/Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

State takes over Logan County School System following review

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio road to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
livability.com

Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors

Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

