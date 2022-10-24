Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelevisalazer.com
Louisa Mayor candidates tell why you should choose them
This is the second in na series of candidate interviews for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe said there have been “quite a few” applications for absentee ballots so far with Oct. 28 the last day to sign up to vote. This...
Metro News
Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
cartercountytimes.com
Who will be the next mayor of Olive Hill?
There were several things that incumbent mayor of Olive Hill Jerry Callihan and his challenger, Justin Dixon, agreed upon Thursday night. They both agreed that the city needed to expand. They agreed that they needed more volunteers and community involvement. They agreed that downtown needs revitalization. What they didn’t always agree on, though, was how to get there.
wymt.com
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
wklw.com
Election Information from the Johnson Co Clerk’s Office
The following information comes from Johnson Co Clerk Sallee Conley-Holbrook concerning the upcoming General Election. * Emergency Medical Ballot request is available thru November 8, 2022. * Early Voting (Excused) is available thru the remainder of this week and again on Monday, Oct 31, and Nov 1st and 2nd at...
wymt.com
Write-in candidate selected by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill remainder of Martin County Judge Executive’s term
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be a new leader in one Eastern Kentucky county later this week. Earlier this month, current Martin County Judge Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation from the job to take over as the new President/CEO for One East Kentucky. On Thursday, longtime Martin...
Parents say West Virginia school board takeover of Logan County Schools ‘not a surprise’
Since West Virginia state officials made the decision to take over Logan County Schools, the reactions from parents have been the same.
thelevisalazer.com
2023 ANNUAL AGENCY PLAN & 5-YEAR ACTION PLAN
Notice is hereby given to the residents of the Housing Authority of Lawrence County, the citizens of Lawrence County, and all persons interested, that the Housing Authority is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 Interim Rule to complete a Public Housing Five-Year/Annual Agency Plan and 5-Year Capital Fund Action Plan.
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
WSAZ
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
MADISON – Jim Butcher greeted the Boone-Madison librarians as he checked out his fifth book in two days. The four he picked up the previous day were for pleasure, but the one today was research: a theological book he hoped would inform his sermons at Madison Baptist, where he’s a pastor.
Race for Charleston Mayor heats up in West Virginia’s capital city
One of the biggest races that people were voting on Wednesday in the city of Charleston is for the Capital City's mayor.
Ohio road to close for bridge replacement
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
Logan County, West Virginia Assistant Superintendent’s retirement approved
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education. The retirement is effective Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week. According to the Department of Education’s website, […]
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
livability.com
Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors
Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ warms up the Friday Night Lights at Huntington High School. Students and staff arrived bright and early to pump up the highlanders with a bonfire and pep rally. The highlanders host St. Albans in the Friday, October, 28 matchup. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Comments / 0