ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

UF Students conduct poll on sole finalist for president Sen. Ben Sasse

Gainesville, FL — A group of University of Florida students conducted a poll asking how people feel about the possibility of Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse becoming UF's next president. “I will say I was disappointed with our final candidate," student Riley Moon said. A majority of students expressed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Disaster Recovery Center open in Putnam County

The State of Florida and FEMA has announced that they opened another Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located in Putnam County. Putnam County Fairgrounds, 117 Yelvington Roads., East Palatka, FL 32131. The centers provide federal assistance, disaster loans and more. All centers are open seven days a week. Other locations:. BREVARD...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Local cattle ranch herds inflation

The USDA says that cattle production is the most important agricultural industry in the U.S. CBS4 News spoke to a local cattle ranch in Chiefland to see how inflation has impacted them. "It's been extremely difficult time and the inflation that we see is hitting everybody from ranchers to farmers...
CHIEFLAND, FL
mycbs4.com

Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Williston home considered total loss after morning fire

A Williston family is without a home as the result of a Thursday morning fire. The fire happened at a home in the 100th block of NE 11 street in Williston. The electrical fire was called in with one person unaccounted for, according to Fire Chief Lamar Stegall. After conducting...
WILLISTON, FL
mycbs4.com

Local law enforcement and faith community leaders address gun violence

In a workshop this morning, local authorities and church leaders discussed gun violence in the area. Together, with the help of community law enforcement they discussed the why, brainstormed action development plans, and talked about how they can help the people in their communities. "Our goal is not to arrest...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Three people dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 North

A fatal crash on Interstate 75 blocked northbound lanes Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say three people died in the accident. The crash involved a dump truck, pick-up truck, and two passenger vehicles. The crash happened near the 337 mile marker in Marion Oaks. Troopers say the roadway has a...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy