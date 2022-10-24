Read full article on original website
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UF Students conduct poll on sole finalist for president Sen. Ben Sasse
Gainesville, FL — A group of University of Florida students conducted a poll asking how people feel about the possibility of Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse becoming UF's next president. “I will say I was disappointed with our final candidate," student Riley Moon said. A majority of students expressed...
Disaster Recovery Center open in Putnam County
The State of Florida and FEMA has announced that they opened another Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located in Putnam County. Putnam County Fairgrounds, 117 Yelvington Roads., East Palatka, FL 32131. The centers provide federal assistance, disaster loans and more. All centers are open seven days a week. Other locations:. BREVARD...
Law enforcement agencies conduct K9 narcotic searches throughout Bradford County schools
STARKE, Fla. — Deputies, officers and K9 officers from North Central Florida (NCFL) law enforcement agencies held a K9 narcotic search throughout the buildings and vehicles at the Bradford-Union Vo-Tech, Bradford High School and Bradford Middle School Thursday morning. The search agencies included the Starke Police Department, Dixie County...
Local cattle ranch herds inflation
The USDA says that cattle production is the most important agricultural industry in the U.S. CBS4 News spoke to a local cattle ranch in Chiefland to see how inflation has impacted them. "It's been extremely difficult time and the inflation that we see is hitting everybody from ranchers to farmers...
Man in Gainesville arrested for staring into woman's bedroom multiple times
According to Gainesville Police Department, Jhoan Bravo, 25, was arrested for stalking and loitering/prowling after staring into a women's home multiple times. GPD says the victim's friend observed a male looking into her home two days in a row on Sept. 11 and Sept.12th. The victim then got security cameras...
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
Williston home considered total loss after morning fire
A Williston family is without a home as the result of a Thursday morning fire. The fire happened at a home in the 100th block of NE 11 street in Williston. The electrical fire was called in with one person unaccounted for, according to Fire Chief Lamar Stegall. After conducting...
Local law enforcement and faith community leaders address gun violence
In a workshop this morning, local authorities and church leaders discussed gun violence in the area. Together, with the help of community law enforcement they discussed the why, brainstormed action development plans, and talked about how they can help the people in their communities. "Our goal is not to arrest...
Teenager shoots five-year-old child during argument with child's father in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after an argument gone wrong led to a 5-year-old child getting shot, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The argument occurred between Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, and an Interlachen man, who is the victim's father, in the area of Oakcrest Drive and 5th Way Tuesday night.
ACFR awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) team received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS) for following national fire rescue standards that exceed state requirements. The focus of becoming CAAS accredited is patient care, which is achieved by meeting national standards that...
Three people dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 North
A fatal crash on Interstate 75 blocked northbound lanes Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say three people died in the accident. The crash involved a dump truck, pick-up truck, and two passenger vehicles. The crash happened near the 337 mile marker in Marion Oaks. Troopers say the roadway has a...
