Las Vegas, NV

Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month’s election, and other state and local officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs’ campaign HQ in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Police did not release the person’s name or say whether they believe the crime was politically motivated. Sgt. Phil Krynsky said more information would be released later Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Welcome to the second Friday in a row with rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain arrives Friday morning across the Willamette Valley, likely after 7 a.m. Rain totals for the day will be close to 0.40″ to 0.50″. Oddly enough, that would make this day a carbon copy of last Friday. Daytime highs will be much cooler...
WASHINGTON STATE

