I was running a little behind getting newspapers to the Grayson post office last Wednesday morning. It was frustrating. I don’t like running late. (Though I usually am despite my best efforts.) But, if you believe in such things, I may have had a guardian angel looking out for me when a Rowan County school bus held me up near Haldeman earlier that morning.

GRAYSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO