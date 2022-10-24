Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
‘BIG DOIN’S’ ON TAP FOR SENIOR NIGHT FOR LAWRENCE CO. AS THEY HOST 8-1 RACELAND
Louisa, Ky. — It should be a dandy tonight at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium for Senior night between 8-1 Lawrence Co. and 8-1 Raceland. Seniors Kaden Gillispie, Trace Longstreth, Makai Strickland, Caden Ball, Wes Booth, Gabe Barker, Lawson Baisden, Ethan Horn, Hunter Hatfield, Dylan Ferguson, Ryan Marcum, Trey Daniels, Dylan Whitt, Logan Southers, ate pizza from Louisa Giovanni’s this week…
thelevisalazer.com
FORT GAY VIKINGS CAPTURE FIRST WAYNE CO. FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 1996
Wayne, W.Va. — For the first time in 27 years the Fort Gay Vikings are Wayne Co. middle school football champions after a 14-8 victory over Ceredo-Kenova at Pioneer Field Thursday. 2002 Wayne Co. Champions. #1 Brayden Weaver, #2 Elijah Ekers, #3 Bryton Slone, #4 Caleb Thompson, #7 Zach...
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA MIDDLE GIRLS BASKETBALL WINS 2022 OVC TOURNAMENT TITLE
Olive Hill, Ky. — Louisa Middle School Girls basketball captured the OVC Tournament title with a 58-48 victory over Bath Co. last week at West Carter Middle School.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Youth Football Enters Playoffs
The Lawrence County Youth Football League has three teams battling for dreams of going to the Turf Bowl. The A-team, C-team and D-team all play semifinal Games this Saturday. (Back row left-right) Scott Holt, Tate Smith, Mikey Artrip, Carson Evans, Max Murriell, Lincoln Parsley, Channing Kitts, Eddie Chicko, Jackson Mayo, Maddox Fletcher, Kaleb Maxie, Timmy Evans, Chris Deyo. (Middle row) Marcello Chicko, Bentley Clark, Keagan Muncy, Koltyn Thompson, Levi Hensley, Brother Fitzpatrick, Logan Dean, Jace Napier, Brayden Maynard, Noah Wilks, Jackson Bartley-Webb, (front row) Branson Proctor, Andrew Deyo, Philip Maynard, Eli Preece, Elijah Diamond, Travis Tencher, Cash Curnutte, Gaige Muncy, Gavin Diamond.
WHAS 11
Elle & Evan Preview Hometown Proud: Ashland
Ashland is one of the fastest growing cities in Kentucky and that's where our next Hometown Proud show was filmed this month. Commercial Producer Evan Boggs and GDL reporter Elle Bottom stopped by the studio to share their experience in Appalachia and how this show is extra special. Hometown Proud:...
thelevisalazer.com
Carol Joyce Maynard, 75, of Louisa, Kentucky
Carol Joyce Maynard, 75, of Louisa, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Carol was born on July 30, 1947 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to the late Joseph and Dorothy (VerPlank) Doran. Carol was a retired tax preparer with H&R Block. She previously worked in medical billing. Survivors include...
Ohio road to close for bridge replacement
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
New I-64 Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in West Virginia set to open this week
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on I-64 is expected to happen on Friday, Oct. 28, at 2:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT). An official with the West Virginia DOT, Randy Damron, tells 13 News that traffic will open up on the bridge […]
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
thelevisalazer.com
William “Bill” Nelson Porter, 73, of Genoa, WV
William “Bill” Nelson Porter, 73, of Genoa, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Bill was born January 13, 1949 in Louisa, KY to the late Nebert Nelson and Anita (Preston) Porter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Vivian Block Porter, Judy King Porter, Mary A. Copley Porter, and Mary Catherine Smith Porter; daughter Elizabeth Ann Porter; and brother Robert Porter.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
wymt.com
Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Man in custody after grandfather’s body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The Ironton Police Department says that the man found dead is the grandfather of the man arrested. UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that […]
Ohio woman killed in car vs. tree crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is dead after her car hit a tree in the Union Township area of Lawrence County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says they responded to a car versus tree crash on Big Branch Rd. on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. They say 67-year-old Marilyn Burns, of Chesapeake, drove her Chevy […]
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition....
cartercountytimes.com
AS WE SEE IT: Does Grayson need another stop light?
I was running a little behind getting newspapers to the Grayson post office last Wednesday morning. It was frustrating. I don’t like running late. (Though I usually am despite my best efforts.) But, if you believe in such things, I may have had a guardian angel looking out for me when a Rowan County school bus held me up near Haldeman earlier that morning.
peakofohio.com
Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges
A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
wymt.com
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
