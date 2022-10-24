ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

In Pa. governor’s race, faith surfaces in contrasting ways

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man who dragged officer into 1/6 mob gets more than 7 years

A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

