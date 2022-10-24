ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wnypapers.com

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority launches online portal for residents to pay rent from personal computers & smartphones

Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) residents no longer need to mail or drop off their monthly rent payments thanks to the arrival of the new BMHA online portal, a web-based service available via smartphones and home computers. The online service portal will streamline the rent payment for both residents and authority staff.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County Department of Health encourages communities to protect themselves against the flu - especially this season

Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. It’s fall, and influenza (flu) season is here again. The flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. The virus spreads mainly from person to person through droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. The virus also may spread when people touch something with flu virus on it and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu can cause severe illness, hospitalization and death. Anyone can get the flu, and serious problems can occur at any age.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

NCDOH reports rabid bat in Town of Lockport

Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday. A Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home, and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the division of nursing.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Center Street update: Major changes at Gather

To those Lewiston residents traveling Center Street who have noticed exterior work taking place at Gather American Eatery: That’s just the beginning. Gallo Restaurant owner Michael Hibbard is overhauling his popular eatery, which opened in March 2020. Outside, “We’re replacing from ground level, up three foot – it's all...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Town Board news and notes

News was rather light at the Lewiston Town Board’s regular meeting Monday evening at Town Hall. Items of note included:. •On Friday, Oct. 28, the Town of Lewiston will have its first ever trunk-or-treat drive-thru event from 6-8 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot, 1375 Ridge Road. Little ones in vehicles (appropriately decorated for Halloween) will receive candy.
LEWISTON, NY
WBEN 930AM

A retail power corridor opens in Amherst

T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra, all part of the TJX family of brands, have opened on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. “This area is unbelievable in terms of interest from national retailers,” said Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa.
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
OLEAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group

The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Public art is cultivating hope in north end of Niagara Falls

Four Main Street murals completed within a week by the community. Article and photos submitted by Insight International USA. The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area has initiated a series of public murals to bring visibility to the Main Street community in the north end of the City of Niagara Falls. Murals have been painted in four separate locations within a one-week period to bring awareness to a dilapidated Main Street, engaging the community through art. The project aims to beautify the buildings that line the long stretch of Main Street between the Niagara Falls Public Library and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, igniting conversations about Main Street’s historic legacy, present-day community, and future possibilities.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY finally syncing more traffic signals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has more than 2,000 intersections with traffic lights, and the vast majority are not optimized, costing drivers time and money. But at long last, there's a trend among local governments to utilize technology to better sync those signals. "It's getting there," said Athena...
AMHERST, NY

