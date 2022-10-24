Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority launches online portal for residents to pay rent from personal computers & smartphones
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA) residents no longer need to mail or drop off their monthly rent payments thanks to the arrival of the new BMHA online portal, a web-based service available via smartphones and home computers. The online service portal will streamline the rent payment for both residents and authority staff.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health encourages communities to protect themselves against the flu - especially this season
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. It’s fall, and influenza (flu) season is here again. The flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. The virus spreads mainly from person to person through droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. The virus also may spread when people touch something with flu virus on it and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu can cause severe illness, hospitalization and death. Anyone can get the flu, and serious problems can occur at any age.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
wnypapers.com
Mental Health Association in Niagara County offering new suicide survivor's support group
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County is adding a new suicide survivor’s support group to its offerings. The new group will meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Niagara County Community College in Building E, Room 106, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16. The group is free of charge and...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Lawmakers Approve 2023 Spending Plan
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Chautauqua County have approved the proposed 2023 County Budget. The Chautauqua County Legislature voted Wednesday night on the spending plan, which features a 30-cent tax decrease. As part of the fiscal strategy, the county rolled out a new property tax rate....
wellsvillesun.com
“Operation Green Light” is a go in Allegany County, read proclaimation
Veteran Services Director Michael Hennessy announces plan to support combat veterans. Honoring our veterans is important and the county Director or Veterans Services Michael brought “Operation Green Light” to the county legislature as a unique way to show support. It is very easy: We are surrounded by combat...
wnypapers.com
NCDOH reports rabid bat in Town of Lockport
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday. A Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home, and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the division of nursing.
Varysburg Water District under boil water order and water conservation alert
The Varysburg Water District in Wyoming County is under a boil water order and water conservation alert as of Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice.
wnypapers.com
Center Street update: Major changes at Gather
To those Lewiston residents traveling Center Street who have noticed exterior work taking place at Gather American Eatery: That’s just the beginning. Gallo Restaurant owner Michael Hibbard is overhauling his popular eatery, which opened in March 2020. Outside, “We’re replacing from ground level, up three foot – it's all...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Town Board news and notes
News was rather light at the Lewiston Town Board’s regular meeting Monday evening at Town Hall. Items of note included:. •On Friday, Oct. 28, the Town of Lewiston will have its first ever trunk-or-treat drive-thru event from 6-8 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot, 1375 Ridge Road. Little ones in vehicles (appropriately decorated for Halloween) will receive candy.
A retail power corridor opens in Amherst
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra, all part of the TJX family of brands, have opened on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. “This area is unbelievable in terms of interest from national retailers,” said Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa.
Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
wnynewsnow.com
Congressional Candidate Garners Law Enforcement Endorsement
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – The GOP candidate vying for your vote in this fall’s Congressional Election in Western New York, made a stop in Cattaraugus County this week where he questioned the treatment of law enforcement in our region. NY-23 Congressional GOP candidate Nick Langworthy made...
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
wnypapers.com
Maguire family of dealerships moves into Buffalo area, adds Grand Island Chevrolet, Toyota & Hyundai outlets From Fuccillo Auto Group
The Maguire Family of Dealerships on Thursday announced its acquisition of Fuccillo Chevrolet of Grand Island, Fuccillo Toyota of Grand Island, and Fuccillo Hyundai of Grand Island from the Fuccillo Auto Group, marking the Maguire family of dealerships’ first entrance into the Greater Buffalo market. A press release said,...
Four Niagara Falls residents charged in alleged narcotics conspiracy
Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
wnypapers.com
Public art is cultivating hope in north end of Niagara Falls
Four Main Street murals completed within a week by the community. Article and photos submitted by Insight International USA. The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area has initiated a series of public murals to bring visibility to the Main Street community in the north end of the City of Niagara Falls. Murals have been painted in four separate locations within a one-week period to bring awareness to a dilapidated Main Street, engaging the community through art. The project aims to beautify the buildings that line the long stretch of Main Street between the Niagara Falls Public Library and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, igniting conversations about Main Street’s historic legacy, present-day community, and future possibilities.
Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
WNY finally syncing more traffic signals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has more than 2,000 intersections with traffic lights, and the vast majority are not optimized, costing drivers time and money. But at long last, there's a trend among local governments to utilize technology to better sync those signals. "It's getting there," said Athena...
