Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
budgettravel.com

Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165

This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘A meeting place for people of goodwill’: Philly Cuts is more than a barbershop | Friday Coffee

For Darryl Thomas, Philly Cuts, the barbershop he’s run on Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia since 1997, is more than just a place to get a trim and talk sports. “It’s a meeting place for people of good will,” Thomas, an institution within his community, told the Capital-Star on a recent Saturday morning, as he and his staff prepared for a visit by […] The post ‘A meeting place for people of goodwill’: Philly Cuts is more than a barbershop | Friday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail

Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Stage

Christmas Village Returns To LOVE Park And City Hall

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Christmas Village in Philadelphia will again transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.) and City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022 with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th to Sunday, November 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Former Philly Radio News Editor Dies At 35

The former editor of a Philadelphia radio news station died after a battle with gastric cancer on Monday, Oct 24, the Washington Post wrote in her obituary. Neema Roshania Patel was 35, and most recently worked as the Post's editor for next-generation audience development, according to her LinkedIn profile. Patel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

