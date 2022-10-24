Read full article on original website
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
Tiny Historic District and Big Church Sites Added to the Philadelphia Register
During October’s meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission a Catholic high school was added to the local register of historic places after heavy debate, along with four other ecclesiastical sites. A small historic district in Roxborough and a former saloon and brewery in Fairmount were also given legal protections.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165
This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse
Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
Phillies 'phever' extends to red beer, Harper murals around Philadelphia
Inside McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City, the idea of "Red October" is going beyond baseball.
‘A meeting place for people of goodwill’: Philly Cuts is more than a barbershop | Friday Coffee
For Darryl Thomas, Philly Cuts, the barbershop he’s run on Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia since 1997, is more than just a place to get a trim and talk sports. “It’s a meeting place for people of good will,” Thomas, an institution within his community, told the Capital-Star on a recent Saturday morning, as he and his staff prepared for a visit by […] The post ‘A meeting place for people of goodwill’: Philly Cuts is more than a barbershop | Friday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook.
Philly Today: Pole-Climbing Phillies Fan Released on $100,000 Bail
Plus, people are trying to sell Phillies home World Series tickets for as much as $13,500 each. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Phillies Celebrating Could Turn Costly for One Philadelphia Man. As you know doubt...
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
Christmas Village Returns To LOVE Park And City Hall
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Christmas Village in Philadelphia will again transform LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.) and City Hall's Courtyard and North Broad section into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market. Christmas Village returns for its 15th season, running from November 24 to December 24, 2022 with a preview weekend on Saturday, November 19th to Sunday, November 20th.
Deputy charged with selling firearms; Phillies ball girls loving life; School board halts $5M Yondr contract | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Sheriff’s deputy arrested for selling black market firearms. How are guns ending up on Philadelphia streets? It appears in some cases, from law...
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
Remembering Delaware County’s Black Baseball Players
The Delaware Cunty Negro League team of the Hilldale GiantsImage via NBC 10. The Eden Cemetery in Collingdale is the final resting place for about 17 ball players from the Negro Leagues.
The U.S. Virgin Islands Bring a Taste of the Caribbean to Philly
In addition to chart-topping acts like Tyler the Creator, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, and Jazmine Sullivan, attendees at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia last month were treated to a taste of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Made in Paradise. The USVI tourism department partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation,...
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
Smith Poultry Owner Kyle Smith on Continuing the Legacy of Whole-Hog Cooking
And sharing what he's learned about Southern barbecue with the Philly area. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Behind the Line is Foobooz’s interview series with the people who make up Philly’s dynamic food and beverage scene. For the complete archives, go here.
Former Philly Radio News Editor Dies At 35
The former editor of a Philadelphia radio news station died after a battle with gastric cancer on Monday, Oct 24, the Washington Post wrote in her obituary. Neema Roshania Patel was 35, and most recently worked as the Post's editor for next-generation audience development, according to her LinkedIn profile. Patel...
