In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Hochul signs legislation to prevent opioid overdoses on college campuses
Legislation requires campuses to carry lifesaving opioid antagonist medications in housing units, as well as training resident assistants to administer during overdose emergencies. In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation (S.3448A/A.4485B) that will require all public colleges in New York to have a supply of opioid...
New social media community aims to build connection space for people of color in nonprofit sector
Underwritten by The John R. Oishei Foundation, ‘LOC Step’ provides ‘private, safe space to share and connect for people of color’. A new social media community specifically created by and for people of color and targeted to nonprofit professionals in Western New York is now available on the Mobilize platform.
Attorney general reminds public servants to apply for student debt relief ahead of deadline
New Yorkers working in government or nonprofits are eligible for loan forgiveness for both direct and non-direct federal loans. √ Deadline for qualifying borrowers to consolidate their loans and apply for PSLF program is Oct. 31, 2022. New York Attorney General Letitia James reminded public servants to apply for the...
First Night Buffalo to kids in WNY: Show us your talents and touchdown dances!
Independent Health Foundation seeking videos to be shared, awarded as part of First Night festivities. A new, fun feature of the Independent Health Foundation’s First Night Buffalo 2023 will highlight the talent of Western New York kids. Children 17 years old and younger are invited to submit a video clip of their best touchdown celebrations or traditional talents to the Independent Health Foundation to be shared and awarded as part of First Night Buffalo 2023.
Attorney General James announces election protection hotline
OAG will troubleshoot voting issues during early voting and on Election Day. √ Voters experiencing problems can call 866-390-2992, submit complaints online, or email [email protected]. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make its Election protection hotline available for the Nov....
NYSDOH: Steps to protect New Yorkers from respiratory illnesses this fall & winter
New York State Department of health warns COVID-19, seasonal flu & respiratory syncytial virus cases are rising; hospital capacity limited in some regions. √ Governor encourages New Yorkers to get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and practice distancing, masking and hygiene during cold weather months. Gov. Kathy Hochul on...
Don't let Halloween haunt you: AAA offers advice to stay safe
Here’s hoping for all treats and no tricks this Halloween!. With an estimated 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, festivities will return to prepandemic levels according to The National Retail Federation. Sixty-seven percent of consumers plan to hand out candy to millions of children trick or treating on Oct. 31. It will surely be a busy night on roads and sidewalks – and the worst night for vandalism. Halloween night is a time when motorists need to be extra vigilant on the roads, pedestrians need to light their paths to ensure they’re seen, and party goers must celebrate responsibly.
NYS: Halloween crackdown on impaired driving
State Police & local law enforcement to increase patrols, target illegal sales of alcohol to minors. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend. State Police also will target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the five-day period. This special enforcement period begins Friday, Oct. 28, and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1.
