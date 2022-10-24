Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
WYFF4.com
Family speaks following DUI crash that left one Greenville man dead
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of a Greenville man who died in a crash earlier this month is hoping for justice on the horizon. The person police say is responsible appeared in court Thursday. The victim was 23-year-old Samuel Greene. He died in a crash that happened in downtown...
FOX Carolina
Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
accesswdun.com
Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
wspa.com
Bond denied for man arrested following fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday following a fatal crash in Landrum. Bond denied for man arrested following fatal crash …. A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday following a fatal crash in Landrum. VIDEO: Fire on Ridge Road near Landrum. VIDEO: Fire on Ridge...
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
NE Ga police blotter: suspicious man leads to school lockdown, shooting victim identified
A man from Martin is arrested in Franklin County, accused of the suspicious behavior that led to this week’s lockdown at Carnesville Elementary School: charges against 58 year-old Daryl Davis were leveled after he came up on the campus of the school wearing a hooded mask. Charges include Interference with the Operation of a School.
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Man who cut off ankle monitor taken into custody, deputies say
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man who removed his ankle monitor on Thursday is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to a home on October 27 on Tralee Drive to conduct a home detention check on Marc Christopher Williams due to him committing several violations.
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
FOX Carolina
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX
HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
WYFF4.com
Man charged after shooting, killing man outside South Carolina business, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed another man outside a Greenville County business, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened about 3:30 on Oct. 5 outside the 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
WYFF4.com
Victim arrested, charged in Anderson County gas station shooting, deputies say
A man who was one of two victims in a shooting at an Upstate gas station has been arrested and charged, deputies said Tuesday. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said in a release that Latrenton Greenlee, 30, faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Man charged with killing South Carolina deputy released from hospital, booked into jail
63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man charged after trying to force ex-girlfriend into car
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after allegedly putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and trying to force her into his car. According to deputies, they responded to Davis Creek Road on Friday for a domestic disturbance...
Comments / 0