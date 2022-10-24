ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Wanted man jumped from attic, fled in Rutherford Co, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a wanted man who jumped from an attic and fled from officials. Deputies said on Oct. 26, they attempted to serve an outstanding felony warrant at a home on Joe Taylor Road in Mooresboro. Upon arrival, they learned the suspect, 33-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, was inside the home.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
HART COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Greenville Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect is in custody after deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim, 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor Jr., was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway on Oct. 5. He died at the hospital.
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Man who cut off ankle monitor taken into custody, deputies say

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man who removed his ankle monitor on Thursday is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to a home on October 27 on Tralee Drive to conduct a home detention check on Marc Christopher Williams due to him committing several violations.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man charged after trying to force ex-girlfriend into car

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after allegedly putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and trying to force her into his car. According to deputies, they responded to Davis Creek Road on Friday for a domestic disturbance...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

