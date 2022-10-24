ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Police searching for suspect in Friday night fatal shooting

By News Release &amp; Posted By Staff |
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night.

LPD said officers were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m.

Police provide update on fatal North Lubbock shooting late Friday

Severo Losoya, 55, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

LPD said it appeared Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when he was shot.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made.

1 dead in overnight shooting, North Lubbock

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, LPD said. A reward of up to $5,000 was offered.

Read the full release by LPD below:

Read the full release by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect in a Friday night shooting in North Lubbock that left one man dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. on October 21 for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 55-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. Losoya was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

