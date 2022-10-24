The opening of the highly anticipated Rubell Museum marks the revival of the historic Randall Junior High School building that sat untouched since 2006. Why it matters: The museum has been a long time coming since art world power couple Don and Mera Rubell purchased the historic Black school building in Southwest D.C. 12 years ago to house their extensive contemporary art collection. In addition to the museum, the Rubells own an adjacent 492-unit apartment building that is currently being developed. Set to open in early 2023, it will include 98 affordable units. Flashback: Before D.C., the Rubells, who made...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO