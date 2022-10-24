Read full article on original website
Take a look inside D.C.'s new Rubell Museum
The opening of the highly anticipated Rubell Museum marks the revival of the historic Randall Junior High School building that sat untouched since 2006. Why it matters: The museum has been a long time coming since art world power couple Don and Mera Rubell purchased the historic Black school building in Southwest D.C. 12 years ago to house their extensive contemporary art collection. In addition to the museum, the Rubells own an adjacent 492-unit apartment building that is currently being developed. Set to open in early 2023, it will include 98 affordable units. Flashback: Before D.C., the Rubells, who made...
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
This weekend boasts 360+ open houses across the District. With numerous price reductions and homes lingering on the market a bit longer, this is the perfect time to get out and tour some potential homes before it gets too cold. Take a look at our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
WTOP
Silver Social opens outside of Nats Park
A rooftop bar and restaurant with a ballpark view is now open in Navy Yard, and it is on top of the first Silver Diner to open in D.C. Silver Social officially opened Oct. 26 at 1250 Half St., SE. The 50-seat, 1,700-square-foot outdoor terrace is heated for this time of year.
Overheard In D.C.: English Basements
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
popville.com
“Large-scale Feminist public art installation” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts
1250 New York Ave, NW. “Katharina Cibulka, SOLANGE #27 (installation view, National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.), 2022; Mesh scaffolding net, tulle, and cable ties, 82 x 82 ft. (25 x 25 meters); © 2022 Katharina Cibulka; Photo by Kevin Allen”. From an email:. “Austrian...
D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103
Known widely in the District as “the Hat Lady,” Vanilla Powell Beane, the owner of a millinery store that catered mainly to African American women and who celebrated her 103rd birthday in September, died on Oct. 23. The post D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady’ Dies at 103 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
hotelnewsresource.com
Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Hotel Opens
Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Washington DC – The Wharfl. Located along The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront destination set on the Potomac River, Pendry Washington DC features 131 guestrooms and suites; three signature dining and bar concepts, including a pool terrace and rooftop cocktail lounge with panoramic views; Spa Pendry; a state-of-the-art fitness center; curated art collection and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
popville.com
“DC Vegan Launches Artisanal Cheese Shop and New Dinner Menu”
“DC Vegan, Washington’s premier plant-based, Botanical Bar, Delicatessen and full-service Caterer, is expanding its offerings. This month, DC Vegan will feature a new “Cheese Shop” in addition to rolling out new and delicious Italian-American entrees for dinner service, courtesy of Executive Chef Marquis. The Cheese Shop, located...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and roof deck, obviously
This rental is located at 1464 Rhode Island Ave. NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,802 / 422ft2 – FABULOUS STUDIO IN GREAT LOCATION (LOGAN CIRCLE) Come and see what the fuss is all about at Palisades, located at 1464 Rhode Island Ave. NW Washington, DC 20005. Description…….. In addition...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
Many Bars And Restaurants Not Reporting Wage Data, Says Report, But D.C. Also Isn’t Making It Easy
A new report from two labor groups says that many bars and restaurants in D.C. are failing to report required data on how much tipped workers are being paid, but an association representing the hospitality industry says that any such failures are actually the fault of the D.C. government. The...
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
Taken and ticketed: A stolen car racked up fines. DC wants the owner to pay up
WASHINGTON — Every time Catherine Brenner opens her laptop and checks her DC DMV ticket portal, she finds 10 unresolved tickets staring back at her. Some of the tickets are for red light cameras, others for speed cameras, and one for a parking violation. That's not the worst part.
Firefighters fight blaze at historic Blues Alley Club in Georgetown
WASHINGTON — Firefighters responded to the Blues Alley Club Tuesday evening for the report of a fire. Officials confirm that the fire broke out at 1073 Wisconsin Avenue NW just before 7 p.m. It started on the roof, but has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported. Two firefighters...
WJLA
DC files raze permit for RFK Stadium, inching steps closer to demolition work
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's a lot of speculation about when the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, also known as RFK Stadium, will be coming down and it appears D.C. has taken a step closer to that. The D.C. government filed a raze and site stabilization application for the 61-year-old...
actionnews5.com
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
LARGO, Md. (WUSA) - A Maryland restaurant owner is apologizing after staff kept the business open and serving customers for hours after a woman died in the restroom. Fredric Rosenthal, the owner of Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo, Maryland, is pleading for forgiveness from the community after the Oct. 12 incident.
