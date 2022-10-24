William “Bill” Nelson Porter, 73, of Genoa, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Bill was born January 13, 1949 in Louisa, KY to the late Nebert Nelson and Anita (Preston) Porter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Vivian Block Porter, Judy King Porter, Mary A. Copley Porter, and Mary Catherine Smith Porter; daughter Elizabeth Ann Porter; and brother Robert Porter.

GENOA, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO