Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelevisalazer.com
Carol Joyce Maynard, 75, of Louisa, Kentucky
Carol Joyce Maynard, 75, of Louisa, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Carol was born on July 30, 1947 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to the late Joseph and Dorothy (VerPlank) Doran. Carol was a retired tax preparer with H&R Block. She previously worked in medical billing. Survivors include...
thelevisalazer.com
William “Bill” Nelson Porter, 73, of Genoa, WV
William “Bill” Nelson Porter, 73, of Genoa, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Bill was born January 13, 1949 in Louisa, KY to the late Nebert Nelson and Anita (Preston) Porter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Vivian Block Porter, Judy King Porter, Mary A. Copley Porter, and Mary Catherine Smith Porter; daughter Elizabeth Ann Porter; and brother Robert Porter.
thelevisalazer.com
FORT GAY VIKINGS CAPTURE FIRST WAYNE CO. FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 1996
Wayne, W.Va. — For the first time in 27 years the Fort Gay Vikings are Wayne Co. middle school football champions after a 14-8 victory over Ceredo-Kenova at Pioneer Field Thursday. 2002 Wayne Co. Champions. #1 Brayden Weaver, #2 Elijah Ekers, #3 Bryton Slone, #4 Caleb Thompson, #7 Zach...
thelevisalazer.com
‘BIG DOIN’S’ ON TAP FOR SENIOR NIGHT FOR LAWRENCE CO. AS THEY HOST 8-1 RACELAND
Louisa, Ky. — It should be a dandy tonight at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium for Senior night between 8-1 Lawrence Co. and 8-1 Raceland. Seniors Kaden Gillispie, Trace Longstreth, Makai Strickland, Caden Ball, Wes Booth, Gabe Barker, Lawson Baisden, Ethan Horn, Hunter Hatfield, Dylan Ferguson, Ryan Marcum, Trey Daniels, Dylan Whitt, Logan Southers, ate pizza from Louisa Giovanni’s this week…
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA HEAD START DECKS THE HALL(OWEEN)
Louisa Head Start staff, children, and families joined forces to deck the Hall(oween) and PINK OUT for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Friday, October 14th, Louisa Head Start families met at the school to participate in a Halloween hallway decorating contest among the Northeast Community Action Agency’s collection of Head Start centers in Lawrence, Carter, Elliott, and Greenup counties. Louisa’s parents took first prize and will be rewarded with an ice cream social date with their kiddos!
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/26/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Roger Barker, 33, of Ashland, arrested by Boyd County Jail, for failure...
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
WSAZ
Two arrested after chase ends in crash
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man and a woman are in jail after a crash that involved shots fired. According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1600 block of Shopes Creek Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
West Virginia school board votes to take over Logan County Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately. The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused […]
wymt.com
Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs. The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck...
Man in custody after grandfather’s body found wrapped in rug in Ohio
UPDATE (6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The Ironton Police Department says that the man found dead is the grandfather of the man arrested. UPDATE (11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): A man is in custody after another man was found dead and wrapped in a rug at an Ironton home. Ironton PD says that […]
Ohio man convicted of attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
thelevisalazer.com
Louisa Mayor candidates tell why you should choose them
This is the second in na series of candidate interviews for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe said there have been “quite a few” applications for absentee ballots so far with Oct. 28 the last day to sign up to vote. This...
thelevisalazer.com
KING ARRESTED, WHITT ON THE LAM IN WAYNE CO. DRUG INVESTIGATION
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a drug suspect was arrested today in the Marrowbone area for Felony drug warrants. Sheriff Thompson stated that Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department for warrants stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The investigation was conducted between Crum and Dunlow.
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
Comments / 0