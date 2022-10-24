Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan Reflected On Becoming A Country Star In His 60s In Final Television Interview
Leslie Jordan was at the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his decades-long career when he died unexpectedly Monday morning. Two weeks prior to his passing, in what is likely his final television interview, Jordan sat down with CBS News' Anthony Mason. The interview was originally scheduled to air in November, but news of his tragic death moved up its release.
American Idol contestant Pia Toscano releases her debut album ‘I’m Good’
We saw singer Pia Toscano take the stage on American Idol back in 2011 quickly, becoming one of America’s favorite contestants but unfortunately, she was eliminated later on in the season. Since Toscano’s appearance on the singing competition show, she has gone on to achieve great things in her musical career. Toscano has performed with […]
Anitta, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and Thalia to Host 2022 Latin Grammys Awards
The Latin Grammys have announced a star-studded panel of hosts for this year’s Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17, consisting of Brazillian superstar Anitta, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi and recipient of the Latin Recording Academy’s president award, Thalia. With a total of eight career nominations, Anitta is nominated for record of the year and best reggaeton performance for her global chart-topper “Envolver.” Fonsi is a five-time winner; Pausini boasts four awards, and Thalia holds a career total of six nominations; marking all of the powerhouse hosts as Latin Grammys veterans. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny holds the title as the night’s most-nominated...
In Final TV Interview, Leslie Jordan Reflects on a Career Being Typecast and His Surprise Resurgence as a Country Singer (Video)
Just two weeks ago, Leslie Jordan sat for what would be his final TV interview with CBS News. In the clip released Tuesday, the late Emmy winner appears charmed by his late-in-life social media fame and new venture as a country singer – while also appearing reflective of his early days and building a character actor career typecast for doing “that Leslie Jordan thing.”
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover
Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Alana Springsteen Makes Opry Debut, Reveals Record Deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville
Alana Springsteen just had one dramatic 22nd birthday. The young country singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut on her 22nd birthday and revealed that she had signed a record deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville. Springsteen’s family and friends got in on her birthday surprises. Her father presented her...
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At CMA Awards
Alan Jackson will be honored with the 2022 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th annual CMA Awards, the Country Music Association announced on Thursday morning (October 27). Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson are set to perform during a star-studded tribute to the legendary country artist during the show.
Watch Carly Pearce Perform A Rascal Flatts Classic With Gary LeVox
“Forever an ultimate fan girl of this guy.”
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'?
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
Loretta Lynn To Be Honored At CMA Awards, Star-Studded Performers Revealed
The 56th annual CMA Awards show is set for Wednesday, November 9.
