Watch: Yankee Stadium concessions stand grease fire sends workers scurrying out of kitchen

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
The New York Yankees Stadium had a grease fire at one of the concessions stands on Sunday during a 6-5 loss in Game 4. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees 2022 campaign came to an end at the hands of the Houston Astros in the ALCS yet again on Sunday during a 6-5 loss in Game 4. Early in the contest, a scary moment occurred off the field, as a grease fire at one of the Yankee Stadium concessions stands prompted workers to scurry away from potential danger.

According to Brooklyn-based investigative reporter Hunter Walker, nobody was injured during the incident.

This is now the third time in six seasons in which the Astros have defeated the Yankees in the ALCS, after previously eliminating them in 2017 and 2019. Houston will now play in their fourth World Series in six years, while New York remains without an appearance in the "Fall Classic" since 2009.

The Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday.

