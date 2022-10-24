Read full article on original website
Triple shooting outside of convenience store leaves community shaken
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police are working to solve a triple shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Carolina Express convenience store near Meadowbridge Road. Two of the victims are still being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is expected to be okay. Bullet holes and glass were...
WTVR-TV
Two men arrested for fatal shooting outside Henrico convenience store
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been arrested for a September shooting outside of a Henrico convenience store that killed a 40-year-old Richmond man. The victim was identified as Jonathan O. Fitzgerald. Lavar Anderson Jr., 28, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, of Henrico, were identified as suspects...
Three men injured in second multiple-victim shooting within two months at Richmond convenience store
Two men are fighting for their lives and one man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Carolina Express convenience store last night.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Panera Bread at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Police say just before 5 a.m., the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect pulled out a firearm and forced the employee...
Man with gun performs early morning robbery of Panera Bread in Chesterfield
Police said the suspect walked up to an employee outside of the business, located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike, around 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The man showed the employee he had a gun, and forced the employee back inside the building, police said.
Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.
Richmond police identify victim of second deadly Q Street shooting in just two weeks
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of the second deadly Q Street shooting to occur in less than two weeks, both located on the same block.
NBC12
Hopewell Police searching for 4 suspects after juvenile was shot in back
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy...
Crime Insider sources share details about Richmond officer arrested for rape
Richmond Police officer Jean Assad was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery, Richmond Police announced Friday.
NBC12
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury, impaneled by the City of Richmond and...
WRIC TV
Deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond's North Side.
Richmond police investigating triple shooting outside Carolina Express
Richmond Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in a convenience store parking lot that left at least two people in life-threatening condition.
Police: Richmond man arrested for stabbing woman to death in domestic incident
Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing of a woman in Richmond’s Southside in April.
Truck driver working on repaving project kills man crossing road
Richmond Police are investigating after the driver of a street sweeper truck working on a city repaving project killed a man walking in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
Victim identified in Chamberlayne Avenue shooting
The victim has been identified as Ronnell Wayne, 30, of Richmond. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Man who shot two Chesterfield Police officers was previously released from prison early
New details have emerged about the man that shot two Chesterfield Police officers on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and the circumstances that led up to this incident.
Richmond Police make arrest in South Belvidere Street armed robbery
The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery that occurred earlier this month near the Monroe Ward area.
Police: Highland Springs students dismissed, no weapon found
Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico is currently under a "lock and teach." According to Henrico Police, the lock and teach is due to a "suspicious situation" at the school.
Richmond man arrested after two officers were shot at Broadwater Community in Chester
Police in Chesterfield have arrested a man after two officers were shot in the Broadwater Community and taken to hospitals on Tuesday evening.
