abc57.com
Beyond the Scare: Niles Scream Park
Spooky season doesn’t have to run just through October. Whether you are picking pumpkins or indulging in fall treats, getting scared is on everyone's radar!. But did you know getting spooked at the Niles Scream Park provides more treats then tricks?. "We scare because we care," says Niles Scream...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Recreation looking to hire skate guards for winter season
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Indiana Parks & Recreation Department is looking to hire skate guards for the upcoming winter season at NIBCO Water & Ice Park. Pay starts at $12 per hour, and applicants must be at least 16 years old with reliable transportation. Those who apply must also be...
abc57.com
Momentum in Mishawaka: All-new City Hall unveiled Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- The City of Mishawaka unveiled its $20 million investment into an all-new city hall. Thursday, the public was invited to an open house to view the new amenities. "It's that hometown touch," said Dave Wood, mayor of Mishawaka, "and we try to provide that." The new city hall...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Dispatch to host blood drive
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- St. Joseph County Dispatch will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will be held at 58266 Downey Avenue in Mishawaka. Donors will receive a voucher for a free turkey. Anyone looking to donate can sign...
abc57.com
Indiana State Police to hold drug takeback event
BREMEN, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are joining several other organizations in Michiana by hosting a drug takeback event this weekend. Police will be at the Indiana State Police Bremen Post on Miami Trail. Along with expired medication, police will also be accepting vaping pens and cartridges. The takeback...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
abc57.com
Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
abc57.com
Bethel University receives grant to expand summer camps
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Lily Endowment Inc., an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation, recently awarded $188,537 in grant money to Bethel University. The funds will be directed towards Bethel's Indiana Youth programs on campus and will be used with the intention of expanding on-campus academic summer camps. Camps will focus on nursing,...
abc57.com
Fire in South Bend leaves ten displaced, one under arrest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- An overnight fire on the West side of South Bend on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets leaves ten residents displaced and one man under arrest for arson. “I was watching T.V. and then, I smell some kind of burning,” says Jose Herrera, a resident...
abc57.com
Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country
A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
abc57.com
Man facing arson charge in apartment fire on South Bend's west side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An apartment building caught fire around 10:40 p.m. on October 25 in the west side of town. The fire was reported to South Bend Fire Department at 10:41 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:23 a.m. on October 26. There have been no injuries reported. Approximately...
abc57.com
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
abc57.com
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road closed to traffic October 29 & 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The eastbound lane of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic this weekend while crews finish up structure adjustments. The eastbound lane will be closed between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue on Saturday and Sunday. Westbound traffic will still be able to move through the...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for string of armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison for several armed robberies that happened in 2021, according to the US Attorney's Office. Quadre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery and a count of brandishing a...
abc57.com
Michiana's Menu: Taste of Thai and Mexican cuisine at Cinco 5 International
SOUTH BEND, Ind., -- In the heart of Downtown South Bend you may ask your coworkers, "well what kind of cuisine do you want? Mexican? Maybe some Thai food?’. At Cinco 5 International, at first glance, the chips and salsa may indicate that you’re at a Mexican restaurant, but the Thai egg rolls say otherwise.
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
abc57.com
Arrest made in arson at apartment complex in Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- Coloma Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle and apartment building on October 13. On October 13, police responded to an explosion at 226 Ellendale Drive. When they arrived, they found a three story apartment building with smoke coming out of the...
abc57.com
RSV cases rise locally and nationally, hospitals running out of beds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- RSV cases among children is on the rise, causing children’s hospitals across the country to run out of beds to take care of children suffering with R.S.V. If not treated properly, R.S.V. can become a matter of life or death for a young one. At...
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
