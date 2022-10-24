Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
NBC12
Feed More delivers 10 millionth meal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Feed More delivered its 10 millionth meal on Thursday, a major milestone for the nonprofit. This monumental meal was delivered to Mary Smith. She is turning 104 in November and “Meals on Wheels” has helped her stay in her home. The program reaches about a...
NBC12
Get ready to get spooky: Richmond neighborhoods go all out for Halloween
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Get ready to be spooked on just about every corner of the museum district this Halloween weekend. Spine-chilling decorations in neighborhoods across Richmond may send trick-or-treaters scurrying. “Ultimately I think that it’s sort of my favorite holiday is Halloween because just the kids being aghast with everything...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Richmond restaurant owners buy Lady N’awlins building
An idle Fan restaurant space in Richmond, Virginia is set to get new life thanks to a crew from Carytown.
NBC12
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
NBC12
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The push is on across the state and here at home to get more people to sign up for a new COVID-19 booster. Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a bivalent booster. That holds true for the state...
'Scary' Richmond home prompts Problem Solvers call
Frustrated and scared over the condition of a neighbor's Fairfax Avenue home, Josephine Ogburn reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers hoping for results. She got them.
Brick House on the Boulevard to open in Richmond
Brick House on the Boulevard in Richmond will be a breakfast-and-lunch spot with service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
13newsnow.com
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Restaurant Week is back in person — and it’s never been more needed
Richmond Restaurant Week — the twice-annual event that supports the local food bank — is back starting today and in person for fall for the first time since 2019. Why it matters: Many local restaurants are in a fight for survival, while Feed More is in critical need of support as it heads into the holiday season, its biggest time of need, participants and organizers tell Axios. What's happening: All week, 40 locally owned restaurants are offering a three-course, prix fixe meal for $35.22 a person, with $5 of every meal going to Feed More. Diners just need to make...
NBC12
Henrico Schools upgrading to digital school floor plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether it’s a school fire or threat, first responders will now have the best information to help respond to these emergencies as quickly as possible in Henrico County Public Schools. During Thursday night’s meeting, the school board accepted 225 thousand dollars from the Virginia Department...
NBC12
Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spike in respiratory illness has led to a shortage of children’s hospital beds across Virginia. While there has been a sizable increase in respiratory illnesses like the common cold, experts say Rhinovirus and RSV are driving up pediatric hospitalizations. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
NBC12
VDOT completes improvement project for Patterson and Parham intersection
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Improvements for a western Henrico intersection have been completed after a year and a half of work. The Virginia Department of Transportation recently completed a $14 million project - adding turn lanes, sidewalks, and crosswalks at the intersection of Parham Road and Patterson Avenue. VDOT began...
Chesterfield bowling alley to get outdoor-dining makeover
King Pin Lanes, a bowling alley off of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield is set to find new life as an outdoor-dining venue after a proposal was approved by the county planning commission last week.
NBC12
Acting police chief Rick Edwards speaks on new position
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In his first community event since his new role, acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards met with neighbors in Ann Hardy Plaza as part of RPD’s trunk or treat. Dozens of families could meet first responders and go home with bags of candy ahead of Halloween.
NBC12
A Halloween tradition returns: Creative costumes for Hallowheels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They’re some of the most creative costumes we see each year. The CATS Hallowheels costume contest wraps up Thursday with voting set to start on Oct. 29. CATS - or Children’s Assistive Technology Services - is an organization that makes getting mobility aids easier for...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area. The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin, a three-term congressman, says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about...
NBC12
‘I was kind of shocked’: Richmond reacts to police chief stepping down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned from his role on Tuesday, members of the community want to know why he decided to step back. “I would like to know what happened, why he decided to resign, or if he was asked to resign,” Mary Cornell, who lives in Richmond, said.
Two Henrico 18-year-olds charged with the murder of Richmond man in convenience store shooting
Two Henrico 18-year-olds have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Richmond man who was shot and killed at a Central Henrico convenience store in late September.
WRIC TV
Deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
