Fans head to Martinsville Speedway for NASCAR playoff penultimate race weekend
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Race fans are making their way to the Martinsville Speedway for the upcoming NASCAR playoff penultimate race weekend. “There’s a lot going on today,” said Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway. “It’s a move-in day for most of the setups down here in the midway. Behind us, we’ve got the track and the Whelen Modified tour are moving in for their event tonight, the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. Tomorrow, you’ll see about the same thing again with those haulers going out and the Xfinity haulers coming in for their Saturday race.”
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
West End Center holds Spooky Sprint Spectacular
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a way to burn off all the candy you’ll be eating this Halloween. The West End Center, which serves about 150 children each year who live in Roanoke’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods, is expanding its annual Spooky Sprint 5K in a Spooky Spectacular. The event includes a 5K run, costume contest, children’s activities, wellness information and food.
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
Kazim Shrine Circus kicks off at Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Kazim Shrine Circus gave the WDBJ7 Mornin’ team a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The circus has transformed the Salem Civic Center into the big top, and there are a few new friends inside—including Sky Cycle and former America’s Got Talent contestant Bone Breakers.
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season finale of one of Roanoke’s most spooky attractions is taking place Halloween weekend. Blue Ridge Nightmares, an artistic haunted house/haunted attraction with details and concepts inspired by Roanoke’s history, is preparing new experiences for the family. It is the home creating a...
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
Spooktacular Saturday is this weekend at Explore Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park is hosting Spooktacular Saturday and Treetop Quest Night this weekend. Treetop Quest Twilight Zipline - 7 PM - 8:40 PM Time Slots. Climbing Tower - 10 AM - 3 PM. Food Trucks - 10 AM - 4 PM. Marshmallow Roasting -...
One person hospitalized after NW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke early Wednesday morning. Police say they responded at 12:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers say found a...
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
Woman charged after hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman has been charged with felonies after a hit-and-run at Christiansburg High School Tuesday, according to the Town of Christiansburg. Police say they were called about reports of 45-year-old Freddie Nicole McKenzie-Barnes hitting, with her vehicle, two Christiansburg High School staff members, one a...
Carilion moving mental health services to Tanglewood Mall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Carilion Release) - Carilion Clinic announced Thursday it will move its Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services to Tanglewood Mall. Patients can expect former retail stores to be renovated into group therapy rooms and doctors offices. The new mental health clinic is just an indoor walk away from Carilion Children’s.
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
Piedmont region receives $1 million to expand treatment and prevention for Substance Use Disorder
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) has received $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention services for substance use disorders in the City of Martinsville and Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties. VRHA plans to use this funding to establish the Virginia Piedmont Harm Reduction...
Campbell County larceny suspect arrested
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A larceny suspect was arrested in Campbell County Tuesday. Deputies say they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a home in the 3000 block of Moons Rd in Hurt. The search was in connection to a robbery that occurred in the 8000 block of Leesville...
NC State football comes back late to edge Virginia Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State turned on the jets in the fourth quarter as they came back from 18 points down to edge Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack gave up three unanswered touchdowns in the second half after leading the Hokies 3-0 at...
Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of families in all kinds of costumes waited in line for a free Trunk or Treat event in Salem. Thursday, October 27, the Kazim Shrine Circus hosted the event for the first time at the Salem Civic Center. The event was one day before the 2022 circus.
7@four previews: Kazim Shrine Circus
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The circus is coming to town!. Guests Mark Clark and Circus Chairman Kevin Brown come on 7@four to talk about the Kazim Shrine Circus performances coming to the Salem Civic Center. They were also joined by a few clowns!. The 2022 Kazim Shrine Circus takes place...
