MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Race fans are making their way to the Martinsville Speedway for the upcoming NASCAR playoff penultimate race weekend. “There’s a lot going on today,” said Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway. “It’s a move-in day for most of the setups down here in the midway. Behind us, we’ve got the track and the Whelen Modified tour are moving in for their event tonight, the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200. Tomorrow, you’ll see about the same thing again with those haulers going out and the Xfinity haulers coming in for their Saturday race.”

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO