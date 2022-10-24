Marvel Studios has begun to use a plethora of their mutant characters, with the first one being Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is actually a mutant instead of an Inhuman like in the source material. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also reveal another mutant with the introduction of Namor as what looks like the films antagonist. So, it's safe to say that the mutants are back in full force. Most recently, it was announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3. Fans have wondered if the actor will finally don his classic superhero costume, and all signs are pointing to yes. Now, one artist has created a design that shows how the actor could look in his suit that was shown at the end of The Wolverine.

2 DAYS AGO