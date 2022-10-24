Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok Comes Out of the Gate Swinging
One of the best things about 2018's God of War is that it quickly grabbed you in the opening hours. Not only did it have a great introduction to the characters and throughline plot that would serve as the base of the experience, but it also showcased some stellar boss fights and gameplay sequences. In the same way, God of War Ragnarok also comes out of the gate swinging and reaffirms that developer Santa Monica Studio hasn't skipped a beat with its highly anticipated sequel.
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Hocus Pocus Stars Weigh in on Whether They'd Return for Third Film
This year's Hocus Pocus 2 shifted focus away from the characters from the original Hocus Pocus, other than the Sanderson sisters, with actors Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden all weighing in on whether they would be open to returning for a potential third film. All three said that they would be open to returning to the franchise, with Katz noting that a follow-up wouldn't necessarily have to include the specific Sanderson sisters, though also noted how, with it taking 30 years for this sequel, another installment would hopefully arrive sooner than three decades from now. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed
It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Suits Up In The Wolverine Costume In Fan Art
Marvel Studios has begun to use a plethora of their mutant characters, with the first one being Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is actually a mutant instead of an Inhuman like in the source material. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also reveal another mutant with the introduction of Namor as what looks like the films antagonist. So, it's safe to say that the mutants are back in full force. Most recently, it was announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3. Fans have wondered if the actor will finally don his classic superhero costume, and all signs are pointing to yes. Now, one artist has created a design that shows how the actor could look in his suit that was shown at the end of The Wolverine.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta Speaks Out on Marvel's Changes to Namor
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just a few weeks, it will bring Namor to the big screen, complete with a new take on the iconic character and his background. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the MCU's Namor hails not from Atlantis, but from Talocan, a world influenced by the rich myths and history of Mesoamerican culture. Now, at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta is speaking out about the changes, saying that not only is this kind of representation important, but that the approach Marvel has taken to Namor was done with great respect.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Under Fire for Controversial Campaign Scene
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is now available in early access, and players have taken note of a controversial decision made by the game's developer Infinity Ward. Video game developer Enrique Colinet of The Game Kitchen has shared a video on Twitter in which Modern Warfare 2 tasks players with de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation. When civilians come out to question why there's a man walking around with a loaded weapon in their front yard, the game encourages players to de-escalate the situation by pointing their gun at the civilians. Somehow, this actually works, encouraging the civilians to turn around and head in the other direction!
Doctor Strange: Charlize Theron Worried Marvel Could Change Their Mind About Her Future
Could Marvel change its mind regarding Charlize Theron's future as Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? You never know when it comes to Marvel Studios, according to Theron. The actress made a surprise appearance as the sorcerer Clea in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruiting Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to fix an incursion, one of the main multiversal plot points of the Doctor Strange sequel. One can imagine Clea will return in a Marvel project down the line, but the actress isn't giving away any clues regarding Clea's future.
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System
Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on the X-Men's Upcoming MCU Debut
Sooner or later, the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing moments of Ms. Marvel, viewers were treated to the retcon and retcons when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was turned from an Inhuman into a mutant. A few months later and it was revealed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would star together in the yet-to-be-named Deadpool 3. While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wednesday day, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.
