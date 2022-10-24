NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO