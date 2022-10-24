Read full article on original website
Woman busted with drug bag in Times Square subway
A woman who allegedly lost a bag carrying her drugs inside the Times Square subway station was arrested Thursday night when she went to recover it, police said.
New York Post fires employee who allegedly posted racist, sexist articles to website, Twitter
A New York Post employee has been fired after several fake racist and sexist articles were posted to the website Thursday morning.
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
More renters live with parents, Bed-Stuy landlord ignores judge, & more
More renters in the U.S. live with roommates or parents as demand for apartments falls to a 13-year low (Wall Street Journal) Tenants at 25 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy say their landlord is ignoring court orders to make critical repairs (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the second-most unaffordable city...
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds
NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide, which applies to November 2022....
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race
Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
New York Gov. Hochul defends her record on crime, blames 'human emotion' for increased sense of fear
Gov. Kathy Hochul defended her track record on crime in New York on Monday as the issue has taken center stage ahead of the gubernatorial election in two weeks.
Hochul's remark shows how clueless Democrats are about crime
Why are Democrats expected to lose in the Nov. 8 elections? When the dust clears, people may look back at the answer Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) gave on crime during her debate against her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin. "Halfway through the debate," Zeldin complained, "she still hasn't talked about...
NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate blast city's refusal to follow court order: 'Destroying lives'
Timothy and Nicole Rivicci, New York City workers fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, and attorney Christina Martinez weighed in on a judge's ruling to reinstate workers.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
