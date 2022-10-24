ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shore News Network

Gunfight erupts on New York City street

NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots The post Gunfight erupts on New York City street appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race

Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

Hochul's remark shows how clueless Democrats are about crime

Why are Democrats expected to lose in the Nov. 8 elections? When the dust clears, people may look back at the answer Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) gave on crime during her debate against her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin. "Halfway through the debate," Zeldin complained, "she still hasn't talked about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

