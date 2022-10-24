ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NJ.com

Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates

The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros

The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Gisele Bundchen says why she’s divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen confirmed the worst-kept news on Friday: the power couple is divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Brady was the first to announce the news Friday morning with a post on social media:. “In recent days, my wife and I...
NJ.com

Texans release ex-Eagles linebacker

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill asked for and will be given his release from the #Texans, per me and @RapSheet. He has 40 tackles this season and leaves Houston ranking first (20) and second (18) in franchise history in tackles in a game.”
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach

The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

49ers cut ex-Jets running back

UPDATE (3:21 PM): NBC’s Matt Maiocco tweeted: The #49ers can be expected to re-sign RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 49ers were getting a little crowded in the running back department after they traded for Christian McCaffrey last Thursday....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
