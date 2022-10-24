Read full article on original website
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
Soledad police serve search warrant in Modesto in connection to homicide investigation
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad and Greenfield detectives teamed up with South Monterey County Task Force to travel to Modesto Thursday morning in order to serve a search warrant. According to the Soledad Police Department the search warrant was related to an ongoing homicide investigation in Soledad. Police say they...
Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The post One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos appeared first on KION546.
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
Arrests made in robbery of San Jose bakery; 1 suspect still at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four of the five suspects involved in an armed robbery at Peters’ Bakery have been arrested, but one of the suspects is still at large as of Wednesday according to the San Jose Police Department. The robbery happened on Aug. 17. San Jose resident Brayan Perez Macias, 19, is the […]
Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident
APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
No incidents of violence after alleged active shooter tip at Santa Cruz High, students headed home
Students at Santa Cruz High School are being sent home after the school says an anonymous tip of a shooter on campus was made to police. Officials say there is no evidence of a threat.
Group of thieves steal merchandise from Monterey's Apple Store, Monterey police report
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Apple Store at the Del Monte Mall in Monterey was recently targeted by a group of thieves, according to the Monterey Police Department. On Friday afternoon, three men wearing black hoodies stole items from the store and got into a White Chevy Malibu that had a get-away driver inside, according to investigators.
Plea Deal in Works for Man Charged in Santa Cruz Girl's Fentanyl Case
In a last-minute move Thursday, 23-year-old Michael Russell did not agree to a plea deal offered by the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office. The parents of the victim, 16-year-old Lace Price, said the deal consisted of Russell pleading guilty and being sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, registering as a sex offender and receiving two strikes on his record.
Salinas man shot, paralyzed by police found guilty of assault, other charges
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– A Monterey County Superior Court jury convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019. The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace […]
Teens arrested in armed robbery of beloved SJ bakery; SJPD credits automated license plate cameras
Footage shared with ABC7 News showed the suspects taking off with a cash box and getting away in a white BMW. Suspect Brayan Perez Macias, a 19-year-old San Jose resident, remains outstanding. SJPD is asking for the public's help in locating him.
Greenfield man convicted of first-degree murder for killing supervisor
GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of first-degree murder on Oct. 14. The jury also found true a special circumstance that Merino, 28, intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a firearm, in addition to being guilty of two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
Monterey jury convicts man of assault after police shot, paralyzed him in 2019
MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A Monterey County Superior Court jury recently convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019, the Monterey County District Attorney announced Wednesday.The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, brandishing a firearm in the presence of a peace officer, driving under the influence of a drug and hit-and-run.Before trial, Gold had pleaded no contest to stealing a car, according to an announcement Wednesday from Monterey County...
San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City
The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing
SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
San Jose police say group of racing cars cause roll-over collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a group of racing cars lost control Sunday night causing a roll-over collision. The crash happened near Blossom Hill Road and Walnut Blossom Drive and likely left one man with major injuries, officials said. "One young man will likely never walk again,...
3.0 earthquake hits near Hollister Friday morning
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An earthquake struck near Hollister and Gilroy, early Friday morning. Video Player: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was centered just over 7 miles north-northeast of Hollister, and east of Gilroy. The quake...
