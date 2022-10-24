ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

arlnow.com

Crosswalk repainting on Langston Blvd in East Falls Church slated to begin today

Unmarked or temporarily marked crosswalks along Langston Blvd are slated to be painted today (Friday), weather permitting. The repainting activity comes nearly two months after the Virginia Department of Transportation paved Langston Blvd from Washington Blvd to N. Glebe Road, in East Falls Church, and from Military Road to N. Kenmore Street, in Cherrydale, according to a paving map.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlnow.com

A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington

A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)

Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
TYSONS, VA
arlnow.com

County removes ‘abandoned’ overflowing Pentagon City trash cans

Arlington County has removed two apparently “abandoned” trash cans in Pentagon City. Earlier this week, a resident posted on social media scenes of overflowing trash cans near the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Eads Street, across the street from the Pentagon City Whole Foods. https://twitter.com/rdc20132/status/1584233716456755201. Despite...
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

More on New Alamo Drafthouse — “Cojeaux has hired about 170 employees for the theater, located at 1660 Crystal Drive, which Coco likened to a 900-plus-seat restaurant. Much of the food is made from scratch in a central kitchen, including chicken that’s breaded on site and pizzas baked in a specially designed oven. The food is delivered to the seated patrons via a serving station inside each screening room. ‘This way you can fully recline, pull food to you, have your beer or your milkshake or whatever it may be, right where you need it, and then there’s the call button for when you want that refill on your popcorn or you want another beer,’ Edwards said.” [Washington Business Journal]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video

WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 7

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Leesburg Pike late last night. The crash happened on the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said that the striking car fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Where to Snag Apple Cider (And Other Seasonal) Doughnuts

Nothing says fall like an apple cider doughnut. But if you don’t have the time to log dozens of miles to pick some up at a fall festival in the exurbs, don’t worry—there are plenty of seasonal doughnuts to be found in your neighborhood. Here are five places close to home that will surely satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

