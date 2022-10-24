Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Crosswalk repainting on Langston Blvd in East Falls Church slated to begin today
Unmarked or temporarily marked crosswalks along Langston Blvd are slated to be painted today (Friday), weather permitting. The repainting activity comes nearly two months after the Virginia Department of Transportation paved Langston Blvd from Washington Blvd to N. Glebe Road, in East Falls Church, and from Military Road to N. Kenmore Street, in Cherrydale, according to a paving map.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. Metro stations ready for Silver Line trains; new development expected
All that’s needed is the trains. Loudoun County, Virginia’s government has been waiting, spending and building for a long time, in anticipation of Metro trains running to Dulles International Airport and beyond. Word that Silver Line trains could begin running by Thanksgiving is sparking optimism that major development projects will soon follow.
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)
Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
arlnow.com
County removes ‘abandoned’ overflowing Pentagon City trash cans
Arlington County has removed two apparently “abandoned” trash cans in Pentagon City. Earlier this week, a resident posted on social media scenes of overflowing trash cans near the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Eads Street, across the street from the Pentagon City Whole Foods. https://twitter.com/rdc20132/status/1584233716456755201. Despite...
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
More on New Alamo Drafthouse — “Cojeaux has hired about 170 employees for the theater, located at 1660 Crystal Drive, which Coco likened to a 900-plus-seat restaurant. Much of the food is made from scratch in a central kitchen, including chicken that’s breaded on site and pizzas baked in a specially designed oven. The food is delivered to the seated patrons via a serving station inside each screening room. ‘This way you can fully recline, pull food to you, have your beer or your milkshake or whatever it may be, right where you need it, and then there’s the call button for when you want that refill on your popcorn or you want another beer,’ Edwards said.” [Washington Business Journal]
Arlington Co. Police identify people in Ring video
WASHINGTON — The Arlington County Police Department has identified the people from the Ring video that surfaced showing two men approaching a woman Thursday afternoon. Police said that they determined no crime was committed. Officers initially responded to N. Colonial Court at N. Colonial Terrace for a report of...
Community shocked by daylight shootout in Downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are still searching for two men seen on video exchanging gunfire in downtown Silver Spring. The shootout happened on Monday morning near Fenton Street. One of the bullets went into a nearby restaurant and another struck a passing car. Neighbors are concerned...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
ffxnow.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 7
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Leesburg Pike late last night. The crash happened on the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said that the striking car fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Metro trains to return to service
A large number of 7000-series railcars have been approved to return to passenger service, according to a statement by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
Driver convicted after hitting motorcyclist at over 100 MPH on GW Parkway, requiring amputation
Thanks to other drivers who stopped to help him and the quick response of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, the victim's life was saved. As a result of being hit by Maynard, the victim lost his left leg below the knee, as well as the feeling in the left side of his body and needed to have steel rods inserted in both his arms and his back.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
Taken and ticketed: A stolen car racked up fines. DC wants the owner to pay up
WASHINGTON — Every time Catherine Brenner opens her laptop and checks her DC DMV ticket portal, she finds 10 unresolved tickets staring back at her. Some of the tickets are for red light cameras, others for speed cameras, and one for a parking violation. That's not the worst part.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Snag Apple Cider (And Other Seasonal) Doughnuts
Nothing says fall like an apple cider doughnut. But if you don’t have the time to log dozens of miles to pick some up at a fall festival in the exurbs, don’t worry—there are plenty of seasonal doughnuts to be found in your neighborhood. Here are five places close to home that will surely satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on West Ox Road in Fairfax
A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County.
