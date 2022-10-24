More on New Alamo Drafthouse — “Cojeaux has hired about 170 employees for the theater, located at 1660 Crystal Drive, which Coco likened to a 900-plus-seat restaurant. Much of the food is made from scratch in a central kitchen, including chicken that’s breaded on site and pizzas baked in a specially designed oven. The food is delivered to the seated patrons via a serving station inside each screening room. ‘This way you can fully recline, pull food to you, have your beer or your milkshake or whatever it may be, right where you need it, and then there’s the call button for when you want that refill on your popcorn or you want another beer,’ Edwards said.” [Washington Business Journal]

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO