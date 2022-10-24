I am thinking she might get out of this. A man threatening and attacking a woman and she had to be fearing for her life to pull a gun and "accidentally" shoot a innocent man.. Time will tell how this is going to go.
First of all, the headline is very misleading. It wasn’t a fight about change. It was about an unruly, violent customer threatening to kill her because he thought he received the wrong change. She was scared for her life! With all the violence in that city, everyone is on pins and needles..
she's a great lady, helps everyone out. she deals with so much at her store. I pray ppl understand she's not a heartless killer, she really isn't. the stuff she deals with in there,I believe she was fearful , everyone knows the guy who was attacking her isn't innocent .we see his shenanigans daily. for the man. that was shot. rip. 💕🙏 this is so sad for so many . prayers to ALL the family's.
