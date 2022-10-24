Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Gusty Winds Tonight; Snow Storm in Sacramento Mtns.; Cooler Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Expect strong winds much of the night, especially on the east slopes of the mountains, as a cold front sweeps in for Friday. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we shall stay clear with a dusty haze. Up in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, above 7,500 feet, the rain will shift over to snow.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Spooky Forecast: Cold front drops us to the 60s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶. As of now it seems like we...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Spooky vibes in full effect
El Paso News
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front arrives this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will continue to see afternoon highs in the 80s before a cold front arrives and drops afternoon highs to the 60s. This strong cold front will produce strong winds Saturday through Monday, with the strongest winds being Monday. Temperatures are expected to...
What is the Massive Concrete Structure Going Up in Eastlake?
If you’ve driven by far east El Paso County around where the Eastlake Marketplace is you’ve no doubt noticed two things: (1.) how much traffic there is in the area now, and (2.) how it’s booming with all kinds of new construction. Perhaps you’ve also become aware...
El Paso News
El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
El Paso News
UMC offers discounted mammograms, COVID-19 boosters at event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will hold a walk-in 3D mammogram and vaccination event for women and families in El Paso on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMC East Clinic located at 1521 Joe Battle Blvd. For...
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation
A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
Weekend fire damages apartment in Las Cruces, may have killed a pet inside
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged an apartment on Colorado Avenue over the weekend and may have killed a pet inside. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire on the 1900 block of Colorado shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. When they […]
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KFOX 14
El Paso businessman raises wages to attract workers amid worker shortage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is a worker shortage across the U.S. and an El Paso business owner explains how he's combatting the worker shortage. El Paso business owner and co-owner of Mac's Downtown, Greg Wayne, has been in the industry for over 10 years. Wayne said he's...
Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
