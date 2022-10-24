ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Roxy’s Spooky Forecast: Cold front drops us to the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday! 3 more days until Halloween!🦇👻🎃. Make sure you are staying bundled up for your Halloween weekend!🧥 We got a cold front last night dropping us down to the 60s!🥶. As of now it seems like we...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Spooky vibes in full effect

Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SpaceX satellite shines bright in El Paso sky Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rocket of a SpaceX launch of 53 Starlink broadband satellites was visible tonight in the city of El Paso. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Oct. 27 from California’s Vanderberg Space Force Base tonight. The rocket was launched at approximately 7:14 p.m. El Paso time. SpaceX is meant […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front arrives this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will continue to see afternoon highs in the 80s before a cold front arrives and drops afternoon highs to the 60s. This strong cold front will produce strong winds Saturday through Monday, with the strongest winds being Monday. Temperatures are expected to...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

UMC offers discounted mammograms, COVID-19 boosters at event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will hold a walk-in 3D mammogram and vaccination event for women and families in El Paso on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UMC East Clinic located at 1521 Joe Battle Blvd. For...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation

A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
EL PASO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Two El Paso area teachers recognized at Texas Teacher of the Year awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso area teachers were recognized at the Texas Teacher of the Year luncheon Friday in Round Rock, Texas. Joselyn Zuniga, a teacher at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School in the San Elizario Independent School District, was recognized at the banquet for being the Region 19 Elementary School Teacher […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy