The Pulaski County Cougars will be looking to bounce back from a rough game on Thursday night. The challenge this week doesn’t get any easier. The Patrick Henry Patriots, loaded with speed and athleticism, will visit Dobson Stadium for what will be the forty-ninth meeting between the two. A very storied rivalry will be renewed, with lots on the line for both teams.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO