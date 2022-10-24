Read full article on original website
Does the Google Pixel 7 have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is a great feature that many tech products and smartphones now include. Does the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have wireless charging?. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s 2022 flagship addition to the smartphone market. They come with the new Tensor G2 chip and some impressive upgrades to the camera.
Nintendo’s throwback controllers now work with Apple devices
Apple’s latest operating system updates unlock the ability to use Nintendo’s throwback classic controllers with Apple devices. The new feature was initially discovered by developer Steve Troughton-Smith. MacStories later confirmed the news. Together, they discovered that the modern N64 and SNES controllers work with macOS 13, iOS 16,...
Score the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $310, limited time offer
Samsung Week, the company’s annual October sales event, brings a significant discount to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Right now, you can get one for as low as $310. It typically sells for $1,000. So what’s the catch? With more of these deals, Samsung wants your trade-in. So they’re...
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
Age of Empires is going mobile on iOS and Android
Age of Empires turns 25 this year and to help celebrate, the massively popular real-time strategy game is coming to iOS and Android. Microsoft, alongside its internal studio and creators of Age of Empires World’s Edge, announced the new mobile game during the Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast.
Venmo is now accepted on Amazon
Amazon wants to give you more choices as the retail giant rolls out Venmo as a payment option. The payment processing partnership was first announced almost a year ago. It’s no surprise why the companies decided this is the time to roll out the option; Black Friday is coming in just over a month.
Meraw Labs launches the Meraw Cedar Bluetooth blood pressure monitor
Meraw Labs, a new revolutionary home medical technology company based in California, has officially been unveiled. The new company debuted its connected blood pressure monitor, Cedar. In conjunction with the new company and new product, an advanced mobile app Meraw Health has launched. Moreover, the company intends to support users...
Why you should be using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a cloud platform
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a collection of remote computing services (or web services). This collection constitutes as a cloud computing platform. AWS Cloud is a suite of hosting products used by such services as Dropbox, Reddit, and others. However, Amazon Web Services can be used by many enterprises, such as startups.
Spotify subscribers: prices are soon going up, says CEO
Spotify is planning to increase subscription costs, possibly within the next year. That’s according to CEO Daniel Ek while speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call this week. During the Question-and-Answer section, the first question revolved around Spotify’s thoughts on pricing in a market that has seen recent...
Who owns TikTok?
TikTok has blown up into one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. The platform launched in 2016 and already has more than a billion monthly users. TikTok took the world by storm with its innovative platform based on short-form videos and an algorithm that feeds users what they want to see.
Doctor urges patients to wear an Apple Watch after ladder fall
An Apple Watch is once again being praised, this time by a doctor who says that he was saved by his Apple Watch 5. Originally reported by NBC Chicago, Dr. Thomas Ficho was pressure washing his house and took a risky step from his ladder to reach a spot. He tumbled five feet to the ground, losing consciousness.
How many hours do you need to work to afford an iPhone 14?
Apple has recently released its latest set of iPhones, the iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. After the launch and successful sale of the iPhone 13, this is their new line-up that has become the talk of the town of gadget freaks.
