Familiar foes set to battle in the playoffs with North Muskegon hosting Ravenna
A pair of teams that are intimately familiar with each other meet in the MHSAA Division 7 pre-district game. League foes North Muskegon hosts Ravenna in a 7 p.m. game on Friday. Both are members of the West Michigan Conference, which this year added Manistee and Ludington and forced the...
Tradition-rich Muskegon Catholic hosts Kent City in opening-round playoff contest
MUSKEGON–The Kent City Eagles face a tall task on Friday evening when they visit Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the Crusaders in a pre-district Division 6 matchup. The Crusaders are making their 33rd playoff appearance in the past 48 years. They have reached the state title game 15 times and won 12 state championships.
Mona Shores drops two matches in Thursday volleyball action
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped two matches in a tri-match on Thursday. The Sailors fell to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 25-18, 21-25, 7-15, and Holland Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 10-15. Kyann Hellmann had 43 assists and 14 digs, while Grace Allen had 13 kills....
Montague slips into the playoffs, but faces big task against Reed City
MONTAGUE– — The Montague Wildcats are a rarity in this year’s high school football playoffs. The Wildcats take a losing record (3-6) into their Division 6 opener against once-defeated Reed City. Montague will travel to the home of the Coyotes (8-1) for a 7 p.m. game on...
Montague defeats Calvin Christian, falls to NorthPointe Christian
MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team split its volleyball tri-match on Wednesday. The Wildcats battled with NorthPointe Christian, but fell in five sets, 25-14, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 7-15. Montague bounced back with a solid three-set victory over Calvin Christian, 25-9, 25-22, 25-18. Laura Borras led the way...
Hart sweeps Walkerville in Wednesday volleyball action
The Hart girls’ volleyball team hosted Walkerville in a non-conference match to end the regular season on Wednesday night. In the last-minute schedule change, Hart came away with a three-set victory 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13. The teams decided to play two more sets as a tune up for next...
Shelby teammates share LSJ player of the month honor
Shelby senior Morgan Weirich and her sophomore teammate Navea Gauthier have been chosen as the Local Sports Journal volleyball players for October. Weirich is a 4-year player, who is the Tigers’ libero. She has 43 aces, is serving at a 94 percent success rate, has 91 assists and 519 digs. Recently, Weirich recorded her 2,000th dig.
Unbeaten Whitehall eyes first double-digit victory total in school history
The Whitehall Vikings look to become the first football team in school history to post a double-digit victories in a season. The Vikings can accomplish that feat on Friday when they host the Big Rapids Cardinals in a Division 4 district game at Whitehall Stadium. Game time is set for...
Grand Haven volleyball wraps up regular season with split
The Grand Haven volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 1-1 split in a tri-match on Wednesday evening. The Bucs battled back-and-forth with Jenison and came away with the victory in five sets, 27-29, 25-13, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13. The loss came against Hudsonville, which won 25-10, 25-13, 25-24.
Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month
Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
Fruitport brings its explosive offense into first-round playoff game with Ludington
When you reach the playoffs, there are no easy games. But the task facing Ludington’s football team in Friday night’s 7 p.m. MHSAA Division 4 district contest against Fruitport is particularly challenging. Host Fruitport, which won a share of the OK Blue title and finished 6-1 in the...
From turf wars to goose poop, it was a regular season to remember
Aug. 17, 2022: TK is sweating at his desk, air conditioner running incessantly, trying to figure out which high school football teams (aside from the usual suspects) are going to give their fans a fall to remember. I was right about Whitehall, I had a gut feeling about North Muskegon...
Reeths-Puffer falls Zeeland West in four sets in volleyball
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets started strong, but couldn’t carry the momentum and lost in four sets, 25-21, 18-25, 16-25, 16-25. Madison Dykema had eight kills with two blocks and Allison McManus had 10 digs and five kills.
Muskegon Big Reds preparing for unfamiliar gridiron foe in Sparta Spartans
During his tenure as the Muskegon Big Reds’ football coach, Shane Fairfield has never faced the Sparta Spartans. But now the Big Reds will face what Fairfield calls a “hard working, blue collar” team at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Big Reds will welcome the Spartans to historic Hackley Stadium for the opening round of districts in Division 3.
Manistee falls to Alma in soccer regional semifinal, 3-2
A loss in the tournament is difficult to take and it’s even more difficult if the season ends in a shootout. That’s what happened on Tuesday night as the Manistee Chippewas dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Alma in the MHSAA Division 3 regional soccer semifinal at Clare.
White Cloud to face off against highly touted Beal City in first round of playoffs
WHITE CLOUD– — The White Cloud Indians have a monumental task in front of them on Friday night. The Indians (6-3) travel to Beal City to take on the No. 3-ranked Aggies in a Division 8 opening-round game. Beal City is considered one of the favorites to capture the state title this season.
Reeths-Puffer soccer season comes to an end with 3-0 loss
Reeths-Puffer’s boys soccer team couldn’t get its offense in gear in Tuesday night’s MHSAA Division 2 regional semifinal. The Rockets lost 3-0 to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in a game played at Cedar Springs. Forest Hills Northern took a 1-0 lead at the half, scoring just...
Manistee faces daunting task against highly ranked Boyne City in playoff opener
It’s the undefeated versus the red-hot Friday night in a Division 6 pre-district football game. It’s the No. 5 ranked Boyne City Ramblers hosting the Manistee Chippewas at 7 p.m. Friday. Boyne City is the undefeated, coming in at 9-0 and champions of the Northern Michigan Football Conference...
Montague’s Goudreau chosen LSJ golfer of the month
Montague junior MacKenzie Goudreau has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month for October. Her season resume is quite impressive. Goudreau recently finished fourth overall at the MHSAA girls golf finals in Division 4. Her average this season is the lowest in school history....
