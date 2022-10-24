ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MI

Tradition-rich Muskegon Catholic hosts Kent City in opening-round playoff contest

MUSKEGON–The Kent City Eagles face a tall task on Friday evening when they visit Muskegon Catholic Central to take on the Crusaders in a pre-district Division 6 matchup. The Crusaders are making their 33rd playoff appearance in the past 48 years. They have reached the state title game 15 times and won 12 state championships.
KENT CITY, MI
Mona Shores drops two matches in Thursday volleyball action

NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores volleyball team dropped two matches in a tri-match on Thursday. The Sailors fell to Grand Rapids West Catholic, 25-18, 21-25, 7-15, and Holland Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 10-15. Kyann Hellmann had 43 assists and 14 digs, while Grace Allen had 13 kills....
NORTON SHORES, MI
Montague defeats Calvin Christian, falls to NorthPointe Christian

MONTAGUE – — The Montague volleyball team split its volleyball tri-match on Wednesday. The Wildcats battled with NorthPointe Christian, but fell in five sets, 25-14, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 7-15. Montague bounced back with a solid three-set victory over Calvin Christian, 25-9, 25-22, 25-18. Laura Borras led the way...
MONTAGUE, MI
Hart sweeps Walkerville in Wednesday volleyball action

The Hart girls’ volleyball team hosted Walkerville in a non-conference match to end the regular season on Wednesday night. In the last-minute schedule change, Hart came away with a three-set victory 25-17, 25-12 and 25-13. The teams decided to play two more sets as a tune up for next...
HART, MI
Shelby teammates share LSJ player of the month honor

Shelby senior Morgan Weirich and her sophomore teammate Navea Gauthier have been chosen as the Local Sports Journal volleyball players for October. Weirich is a 4-year player, who is the Tigers’ libero. She has 43 aces, is serving at a 94 percent success rate, has 91 assists and 519 digs. Recently, Weirich recorded her 2,000th dig.
SHELBY, MI
Grand Haven volleyball wraps up regular season with split

The Grand Haven volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 1-1 split in a tri-match on Wednesday evening. The Bucs battled back-and-forth with Jenison and came away with the victory in five sets, 27-29, 25-13, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13. The loss came against Hudsonville, which won 25-10, 25-13, 25-24.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Ludington’s McKinley honored as LSJ golfer of the month

Ludington junior Emma McKinley has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month during October. McKinley finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all...
LUDINGTON, MI
Reeths-Puffer falls Zeeland West in four sets in volleyball

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets started strong, but couldn’t carry the momentum and lost in four sets, 25-21, 18-25, 16-25, 16-25. Madison Dykema had eight kills with two blocks and Allison McManus had 10 digs and five kills.
ZEELAND, MI
Muskegon Big Reds preparing for unfamiliar gridiron foe in Sparta Spartans

During his tenure as the Muskegon Big Reds’ football coach, Shane Fairfield has never faced the Sparta Spartans. But now the Big Reds will face what Fairfield calls a “hard working, blue collar” team at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Big Reds will welcome the Spartans to historic Hackley Stadium for the opening round of districts in Division 3.
MUSKEGON, MI
Manistee falls to Alma in soccer regional semifinal, 3-2

A loss in the tournament is difficult to take and it’s even more difficult if the season ends in a shootout. That’s what happened on Tuesday night as the Manistee Chippewas dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Alma in the MHSAA Division 3 regional soccer semifinal at Clare.
MANISTEE, MI
Reeths-Puffer soccer season comes to an end with 3-0 loss

Reeths-Puffer’s boys soccer team couldn’t get its offense in gear in Tuesday night’s MHSAA Division 2 regional semifinal. The Rockets lost 3-0 to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in a game played at Cedar Springs. Forest Hills Northern took a 1-0 lead at the half, scoring just...
ROCK, MI
Montague’s Goudreau chosen LSJ golfer of the month

Montague junior MacKenzie Goudreau has been chosen as one of two Local Sports Journal golfers of the month for October. Her season resume is quite impressive. Goudreau recently finished fourth overall at the MHSAA girls golf finals in Division 4. Her average this season is the lowest in school history....
MONTAGUE, MI

