atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former Patriot Calls Out Mac Jones For ‘Dirty’ Play Against Bears
Mac Jones managed to ruffle some feathers Monday night despite only playing three offensive series against the Bears. One of Jones’ 16 plays in primetime at Gillette Stadium was an 8-yard scramble that brought the Patriots into field-goal territory early in the second quarter. As Jones went into a slide at the conclusion of his run, the sophomore quarterback appeared to intentionally raise his foot toward an airborne Jaquan Brisker. The Bears safety stayed down on the turf for a moment after Jones clipped him in the crotch.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety
The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up. On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Takes Exception To Mac Jones’ Slide Vs. Bears
New England Patriots fans ripped into Mac Jones for a second-quarter interception and now members of the NFL fraternity have let Jones have it for what they view as two controversial slides. Jones, who was replaced by Bailey Zappe after just three offensive series, scrambled three times for 24 yards...
Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Dealing With ‘Numbness’ In Toes
Mac Jones is off the New England Patriots’ injury report, but he reportedly has not yet fully recovered from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games. Jones is “dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot,” according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.
Colts C Ryan Kelly on QB Change: 'I Think Everybody's a Little Bit Surprised'
The Indianapolis Colts made a bold move this week, benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger. Evidently, the decision shocked both fans, and Colts players alike, particularly veteran center Ryan Kelly, who didn’t exactly voice his support. “Everybody’s got their opinions about it,” said Kelly....
Patriots Trade Rumors: Teams Showing Interest In Isaiah Wynn
Patriots fans might find this hard to believe, but other teams apparently are interested in Isaiah Wynn. New England has been getting trade calls on the embattled right tackle, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday morning. Giardi also became the latest reporter to say that receiver Kendrick Bourne has been discussed in trade talks.
NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8
This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
This Quote Won’t Improve Reputation Of Broncos’ Russell Wilson
The start to Russell Wilson’s career with the Denver Broncos has produced more memes than wins, and that trend looks like it will only continue after a recent report explained how he’s prepping to make a return from injury. The Broncos travelled to London this week in preparation...
Kurt Warner Floats Theory About Tom Brady’s Run Of Poor Play
The past few months haven’t been very easy for Tom Brady. After a pair of ugly wins to start the 2022 NFL season, the Buccaneers dropped four of their next five games including two losses to a pair of vastly inferior opponents: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay as a team didn’t play very well through seven weeks, and that includes Brady. The star quarterback’s uncharacteristic mistakes are partly responsible for the talented Bucs offense not clicking.
Kadarius Toney Drops Interesting Nugget After Giants-Chiefs Trade
Just like that, Kadarius Toney is healthy and ready to contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney was traded to the Chiefs on Thursday as the New York Giants decided to move on from a player who struggled to shed the label of “bust.” The former first-round pick played just 12 of a possible 24 games in his tenure as a Giant, dealing with injuries to his lower body that wouldn’t let him hit the field on a consistent basis — including a hamstring injury that has shelved him for the last five games. It appears, however, the 23-year-old is ready to make a return to the field.
Buccaneers WR Julio Jones Will Play Thursday vs. Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is expected to play on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Jones has played just 50 snaps all season and hasn’t seen action since Week 4’s defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. He may have been pushed to get back out there a bit more once teammate Russell Gage was ruled out, leaving the Bucs pretty thin at the position after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Quarterback Tom Brady wanted to bring Jones in for spots like this where he will need to be a reliable WR3 if Tampa wants to get back on track offensively.
Packers WR Allen Lazard Misses Practice Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Lazard would be a massive loss to what might already be the worst receiving corps in the NFL. The Packers face their toughest test of the season as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. No Lazard would leave quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a plethora of inexperienced pass-catchers that lack any chemistry with him on the field. This is going to be a situation to keep an eye on heading into the weekend.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
Could Patriots Recent Trade Partner Be Fit For Isaiah Wynn?
When the Los Angeles Rams needed a running back in the wake of injury last season, general manager Les Snead called Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to acquire former first-round pick Sony Michel. It was a late-summer move that made too much sense for both sides, given that Michel was behind Damien Harris and New England had depth at the position while Los Angeles needed reinforcements.
