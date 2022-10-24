Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
ComicBook
Fallout Fans Surprised With Free Game via Amazon Prime
Fallout fans have been surprised today as one of the most popular entries in the RPG series is soon going to be "free" to obtain on PC via Amazon Prime. In a general sense, October has already brought quite a bit of news related to the Fallout series with it as Bethesda has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Luckily, those celebrations are going to be extending into November for Amazon Prime subscribers.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
ComicBook
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Under Fire for Controversial Campaign Scene
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign is now available in early access, and players have taken note of a controversial decision made by the game's developer Infinity Ward. Video game developer Enrique Colinet of The Game Kitchen has shared a video on Twitter in which Modern Warfare 2 tasks players with de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation. When civilians come out to question why there's a man walking around with a loaded weapon in their front yard, the game encourages players to de-escalate the situation by pointing their gun at the civilians. Somehow, this actually works, encouraging the civilians to turn around and head in the other direction!
ComicBook
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Is On Sale Now
Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection is officially out in the wild, but getting your hands on one for the $119.99 list price has been difficult. However, you can pick it up here at Best Buy at the regular price if you hurry (might be store pickup only in your location). If you're willing to pay a premium, you can get one here at Walmart for $188.99. It was sold out here on Amazon and here at GameStop at the time of writing, but may return. It's also available here on eBay for around $170.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Item Costs More In-Game Than It Does in Real Life
Overwatch 2 players unhappy with the prices of in-game items got this week one of the best examples of the frustrations with the game's overall monetization system. A player pointed out that there's an item players can get in the game – a Pachimari keychain – which actually costs less to purchase physically from Blizzard's merch store than it does to affix to one of your weapons in-game.
ComicBook
GTA 5 Reportedly Makes Massive, Bizarre Change to Anti-Cheat System
Grand Theft Auto V has made a massive change to the anti-cheat system on PC, which could be damaging to GTA Online players. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all-time and as such, it has also been littered with people cheating, exploiting things, and so on. It has created a ton of problems over the years, particularly around the game's launch, but it has mostly cleared up on console. When it comes to PC, however, the game has been in shambles for quite some time with lobbies infested with hackers that can cause unprecedented amounts of mayhem.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cuts Through Huge New Sales Record
Chainsaw Man might have competition when it comes to taking the crown for "Best New Anime Adaptation of 2022," but its manga has received a serious boost as a result of the anime adaptation. With Studio MAPPA three episodes deep into the television show's first season, new statistics have arrived which show how many copies of Tatsuki Fujimoto's masterpiece are now in the wild. As Denji continues taking over the world, the manga can only go up as the series marches forward.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Features Return of Sequel Trilogy Star
The eighth episode of Andor is now streaming on Dinsney+ and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who is currently going by the name Keef, as he gets sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. Andor is forced into some hard labor with terrifying consequences: if your team is slowest to build their parts, they get electrocuted. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by a familiar face: Andy Serkis. Of course, Serkis is known for appearing in many major franchises including Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and DC, but this is not his first time appearing in Star Wars. He also played Snoke in the sequel trilogy, and he's making it clear that the characters are not the same.
ComicBook
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Geiger, Youngblood, and Red Hulk
It was definitely not a slow news week for comics! The Geoff Johns and Gary Frank series, GIEGER, is getting ready for a T.V. debut, sending a couple of covers up to our top ten. The Jake Gyllenhall-led movie, PROPHET, has some exciting news that reignited interest in his first appearance. A little-known comic series is also getting its own series, taking a number two spot on our list. Rumors run amok for a particular Professor in Batman lore, and the recasting of a prominent figure in the MCU has brought back massive spec value to a specific shade of Hulk! Finally, prominent artwork and excellent writing have kept GI Joe, Spider-Man, and Star Wars in our top ten!
ComicBook
Rihanna's New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song "Lift Me Up" Has Fans Floating
Rihanna has released the song "Lift Me Up" – her first new music in five years – which is the end credits song of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soulful ballad fits right alongside the general tone of tribute and mournful celebration that hangs over Black Panther 2, following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in late summer of 2020. l.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill Hypes Up Action-Packed New Episodes
The Witcher star Henry Cavill is hyping up the next season of the Netflix series. A number of years ago, Netflix confirmed that it would be adapting The Witcher books following the immense success of CD Projekt Red's video game series. Immediately, Cavill began campaigning for the role due to his love of both the books and games with support from the fans resulting in fan art. The campaign worked and landed him the role which he has passionately committed to. Thanks to his care and the love that the writers have given the series, it has been a massive success and is one of Netflix's biggest franchises now.
Comments / 0