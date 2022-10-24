Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area.Father charged with murder, allegedly shot son multiple times: Mobile Police
Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. Gales was involved in a routine traffic stop when police found drugs and a handgun. Gales has a prior felony conviction for distribution of controlled substance. Marshals said he is living in the Whistler area and has been seen driving a red Dodge Charger and a gray Hyundai Elantra. Gales is considered “armed and dangerous.”
BIO:
Devin Gales
Black male
6’1″
250lbs
Brown Eyes
Black HairFrom the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service
Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.
