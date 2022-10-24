Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Elizabeth May Weaver Fiore
age 79 of Dublin passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 10, 1943 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Earnest Hampton Weaver and Bessie May Andrews Weaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony V. Fiore, three sisters, Betty Joyce Quesenberry, Louise Dalton and Shirley Shelton and one brother, Jerry Weaver.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Lena Jacqueline “Jackie” O’Dell Duncan
age 75 of Draper went Home to be with her Savior and her husband, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at her home, only one day after what would have been their 56th Wedding Anniversary. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Born October 18,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison
Barbara Ann Thomas Hutchison, 80, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Elbert Thomas and Deanie Worrell Turner; and her daughter, Rita Ann Hall. Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sharon DeHart, and Robert “Bobby” Taylor; grandchildren,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Hazel Meredith Rigney
Meredith Rigney passed away October 21, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski ,VA at age 89. She was born October 12, 1933. Hazel retired from The Red Carpet Inn in Draper, VA where she worked for 32 years as the night auditor. She volunteered at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and was a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Newbern Virginia. Hazel was an animal lover, and was concerned about local and historical environmental issues.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Ronald David Nuckolls
age 68 of Draper passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Born February 13, 1954 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Haswell Marco Nuckolls and Vasil Burnett Nuckolls. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Alan Nuckolls. Ronald was a veteran of the United...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
thestokesnews.com
Family restaurant opens in Pinnacle
Stokes county has a new dual family owned restaurant in Pinnacle. Elizabeth Howard and Amanda Groce have opened up Southern Charm Grill at 1424 Perch Road in Pinnacle. Both owners are a native of Stokes county. Howard and her family have lived in Pinnacle for 43 years. Her family puts on an annual Christmas display on Bradley Road in Pinnacle where you and your family can ride or walk through and enjoy a gorgeous Christmas display. Howard is married to Erik and they have two children Emma and EJ. Groce lived in King for 20 years and now resides in Rural Hall with her husband Adam and their three children Ashlynn, Joslynn and Richie. Both ladies ran Southern Charm Grill in a food truck for the past four months. The food truck quickly became a success. They had a two-year goal to open a restaurant in the future but their dream came true much faster than expected. They have a passion for delivering quality food while creating a fun family atmosphere.
pcpatriot.com
Dublin Christmas Parade set for Dec. 17
Town of Dublin Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 am. Any group, organization or business that would like to participate please call Deana Marshall at 674-4778.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
wfxrtv.com
Missing Franklin Co. woman found safe
UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — As of 8:40 this morning, Veronica Jones has still not been located. According to reports, multiple agencies have assisted with ground searches throughout the night in the immediate area where Jones was last seen. Jones is reportedly part of the project Lifesaver Program, but the...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
WDBJ7.com
Need for foster parents is crucial in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Here @ Home is highlighting the nation’s youth mental health crisis. Natalie & Kate sat down with Holly Coates from United Methodist Family Services (UMFS), offering insight into the increasing need for mental health services for youth. She specifically addressed the need for foster parents in Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 4:13 p.m. Roanoke police have arrested Anthony Hall, 29 of Roanoke in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting. Authorities say Hall is charged with second degree murder. Police say the investigation remains ongoing. UPDATE. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot...
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested after three hour standoff in Vinton
Vinton, VA – On October 25, 2022, at 6:13 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order on a resident at the 700 block of Ramada Rd. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom inside the residence. Statements were made by the resident that compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access. Roanoke County S.W.A.T was called for assistance along with a negotiator team. At 9:24 PM, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody on the active Emergency Custody Order without further incident. The subject was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital for a medical evaluation. No injuries occurred to the officers or the subject during the incident.
wfxrtv.com
Two staff members injured after hit and run at Christiansburg High School
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg Police say one person is being charged in a hit and run that happened in a high school parking lot. According to police the incident happened on Tuesday Oct. 25 in the parking lot of Christiansburg High School. When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a vehicle exiting the parking lot after the driver struck a teacher and an administrator. The two staff members had minor injuries.
cardinalnews.org
Data center for crypto-mining to locate in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. A data center plans to locate in the Tazewell County, creating five jobs, according to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. Attracting data centers — which house computer operations — has long been an economic goal for Southwest Virginia. Blackstone Data Services becomes the fourth data center to locate in the region, according to VCEDA. The total investment is put at $18 million.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
