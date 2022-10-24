ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, CT

Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing

A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road.
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say

WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
Route 8 North in Watertown Reopens After Vehicle Overturns

Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Death of Man Who Crashed in Southington Was a Homicide: Police

A 28-year-old Waterbury man who was killed in a crash on Queen Street in Southington Thursday morning died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to police. Police said they have arrested a Meriden man who they believe might be connected, and part of...
Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River

KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
I-84 East Clear in Waterbury After Truck Rolls Over

Interstate 84 East was closed in Waterbury after a truck rolled over, but the scene is now clear. The eastbound side of the highway was closed between exits 25 and 25A. No additional information was immediately available.
Milford News: Carjacking Arrests

#Milford On October 28, 2022, at approximately 2:30 AM Milford Police Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop for motor vehicle violations. It was determined that the suspect vehicle was used in 2 armed carjackings in the surrounding area. The vehicle fled onto I-95 southbound, exited the highway at Exit 35, and immediately entered I-95 northbound. The suspect vehicle exited I-95 and went eastbound on Boston Post Rd until it became disabled utilizing tire deflation devices near Peck Ln. Two of the suspects, later identified as Levante Player, 20, of 285 Quinnipiac Ave in New Haven and Tyshawn Stanley, 21, of 121 Dewitt St in New Haven, attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but were apprehended. Stanley was apprehended by the police K9. A handgun was seized from the scene and was found to have one round in the chamber. Officers checked the area for any additional suspects. A Connecticut State Police Trooper located the third suspect, later identified as Kevin Wilfong-Dixon, 21, of 51 Salem St in New Haven, hiding near a dumpster near Pilgrim Furniture Store,
