This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Waterbury police investigating fatal crash after car found in wooded area
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday. Police said just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road for the report of a car in a wooded area off a roadway. Two people were found inside the car at […]
31-Year-Old Killed After Van Collides With Scooter On Waterbury Roadway
A 31-year-old man riding a scooter was hit and killed during a crash with a van in Connecticut. The incident took place in New Haven County around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in Waterbury in the area of 1015 Meriden Road. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police,...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured, Including Firefighter, After Blaze at East Hartford Multi-Family Home
Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a multi-family home in East Hartford Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Main Street for a working fire a little after 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews found a person outside the...
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, Another Injured After Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
A man is dead and a woman is injured after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury, police said. Police said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing
2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
Danbury City Worker Dragged 40 Feet By Car Of Irate Driver, Police Say
A Fairfield County city employee is recovering after being dragged by a car of an irate driver for more than 40 feet down a roadway while performing construction work. The incident took place in Danbury around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on King Street. Officers from the Danbury Police...
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
sheltonherald.com
East Haven man killed in Westbrook crash, police say
WESTBROOK — A Connecticut man was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash, according to state police. Connecticut State Police said Hoa Trinh, 54, of East Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was a passenger in his 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES, according to police. The 61-year-old driver, a Branford resident, suffered a suspected minor injury, state police said.
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 North in Watertown Reopens After Vehicle Overturns
Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Car and Motorcycle Collide
2022-10-27@9:30pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a car and motorcycle colliding at Charlotte and Main Street. Initial reports say the motorcyclist is alert and conscious.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries
2022-10-27@12:13pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries reported at Asylum and Boston Avenue. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Death of Man Who Crashed in Southington Was a Homicide: Police
A 28-year-old Waterbury man who was killed in a crash on Queen Street in Southington Thursday morning died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to police. Police said they have arrested a Meriden man who they believe might be connected, and part of...
NBC Connecticut
Danbury City Employee Injured After Being Dragged by Car at Construction Site
A Danbury city official was hurt after being dragged by a car at a construction site Wednesday. Police said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. Officers were called to King Street after getting a report that a person had been hit by a car. Investigators said a City of...
NBC Connecticut
LifeStar, Ambulance Responding After Man Falls From Roof in Torrington
A man fell from a roof in Torrington Thursday and an ambulance and LifeStar are responding, according to Litchfield County Dispatch. The man fell around 20 feet from a roof on Highland Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.
Eyewitness News
Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River
KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East Clear in Waterbury After Truck Rolls Over
Interstate 84 East was closed in Waterbury after a truck rolled over, but the scene is now clear. The eastbound side of the highway was closed between exits 25 and 25A. No additional information was immediately available.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Carjacking Arrests
#Milford On October 28, 2022, at approximately 2:30 AM Milford Police Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop for motor vehicle violations. It was determined that the suspect vehicle was used in 2 armed carjackings in the surrounding area. The vehicle fled onto I-95 southbound, exited the highway at Exit 35, and immediately entered I-95 northbound. The suspect vehicle exited I-95 and went eastbound on Boston Post Rd until it became disabled utilizing tire deflation devices near Peck Ln. Two of the suspects, later identified as Levante Player, 20, of 285 Quinnipiac Ave in New Haven and Tyshawn Stanley, 21, of 121 Dewitt St in New Haven, attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but were apprehended. Stanley was apprehended by the police K9. A handgun was seized from the scene and was found to have one round in the chamber. Officers checked the area for any additional suspects. A Connecticut State Police Trooper located the third suspect, later identified as Kevin Wilfong-Dixon, 21, of 51 Salem St in New Haven, hiding near a dumpster near Pilgrim Furniture Store,
Massive wheel loader stolen from Dutchess County business
The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the theft of a yellow 1989 Dresser Wheel Loader, model 515B.
