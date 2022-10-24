Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football vs. Penn State score predictions: A daytime thriller in Happy Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will not encounter a “whiteout” at Penn State’s on Saturday, as the teams will play a Beaver Stadium day game for the first time since 2009. Yet for many Buckeyes, any game at the 106,572-seat stadium will be a new...
Rolling with TreVeyon Henderson while switching up our Ohio State bet: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Another profitable week is in the books after what was one of my best betting weeks ever. I hope to keep the positive momentum rolling into Week 9, where there are plenty of marquee matchups and in-the-weeds games to choose from. To recap my betting history: Best bets are 13-11 so far this season and my personal bets are 433-355-20 since 2019.
Ohio State-Penn State game preview: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are breaking down Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. First, they start with the most interesting things they heard from Ryan Day and Ohio State players on...
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. can validate case as nation’s best wide receiver against Penn State: Stephen Means
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has wasted no time proving he’s an elite wide receiver at the college level. He’s started eight games as an Ohio State football player dating back to when he filled in for Garrett Wilson in the Rose Bowl last season. Those starts have resulted in 44 catches for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns, and nine of those scores have come in three games.
Jason Moore may be ‘Clark Kent,’ but also could be Ohio State’s next great defensive lineman: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Let DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High School coach Bill McGregor tell it, there are two sides to Ohio State football’s 2023 commit Jason Moore. There’s the everyday human being who’s humble, down to earth and an all-around delightful person to know. It’s why McGregor — and pretty much anybody else — has nothing but good things to say about the teenager.
Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The rants are late this week, and for that Doug Lesmerises apologizes. But they are here, with Ohio State text subscribers sending in great thoughts to ponder. The topics:. The importance of the Ohio State offensive line and sticking with the run game. An Ohio State fan...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Will Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Nijgba play against Penn State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The weekly watch continues regarding Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s availability for the next game on the schedule. Coach Ryan Day declined to provide any injury updates in an interview session with reporters following his Thursday radio show. He deferred to the status report typically released at 9 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Iowa exposed Ohio State football’s first offensive vulnerability. Can the Buckeyes fix it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For perhaps the first time all season, Ohio State football was beat in an entire phase of the game last Saturday against Iowa. Not on defense, obviously, as evidenced by the 54-10 final. Not even in the passing game, which overcame some clunky moments to find its groove in the second half.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz apologizes for criticizing postgame questions after loss at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day after criticizing a line of questioning from a cleveland.com columnist, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz apologized for his remarks. Ferentz said he should have done as he instructs his players do and taken the “high road” in response to columnist Doug Lesmerises’ questions. The initial interaction came at the end of Ferentz’s postgame press conference following a 54-10 loss to Ohio State last Saturday.
Ohio State puts 3 fraternities, sorority on probation or suspension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three fraternities and a sorority at Ohio State University are facing various punishments after officials say they violated the school’s code of conduct, including accusations of alcohol violations and hazing. School records show the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity are...
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Ohio assisted living facility resident stabs, wounds married couple, sheriff’s office says
POWELL, Ohio — A married couple living in a nursing home in a Columbus suburb were seriously wounded Wednesday morning when they were stabbed by another resident, authorities say. The stabbing at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living left a man in critical condition at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, the...
Phone-a-friend draws accomplice out of hiding spot in woods: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter
Home Depot reported at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 20 that a man had pushed a cart out of the store with six unpaid items, valued at $429.11. When confronted by an employee, the suspect left the cart and took off on foot. Store security noted that the man had an accomplice,...
