COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Another profitable week is in the books after what was one of my best betting weeks ever. I hope to keep the positive momentum rolling into Week 9, where there are plenty of marquee matchups and in-the-weeds games to choose from. To recap my betting history: Best bets are 13-11 so far this season and my personal bets are 433-355-20 since 2019.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO