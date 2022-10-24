ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Rolling with TreVeyon Henderson while switching up our Ohio State bet: College football best bets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Another profitable week is in the books after what was one of my best betting weeks ever. I hope to keep the positive momentum rolling into Week 9, where there are plenty of marquee matchups and in-the-weeds games to choose from. To recap my betting history: Best bets are 13-11 so far this season and my personal bets are 433-355-20 since 2019.
Ohio State-Penn State game preview: Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are breaking down Saturday’s game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. First, they start with the most interesting things they heard from Ryan Day and Ohio State players on...
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. can validate case as nation’s best wide receiver against Penn State: Stephen Means

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has wasted no time proving he’s an elite wide receiver at the college level. He’s started eight games as an Ohio State football player dating back to when he filled in for Garrett Wilson in the Rose Bowl last season. Those starts have resulted in 44 catches for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns, and nine of those scores have come in three games.
Jason Moore may be ‘Clark Kent,’ but also could be Ohio State’s next great defensive lineman: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Let DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High School coach Bill McGregor tell it, there are two sides to Ohio State football’s 2023 commit Jason Moore. There’s the everyday human being who’s humble, down to earth and an all-around delightful person to know. It’s why McGregor — and pretty much anybody else — has nothing but good things to say about the teenager.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz apologizes for criticizing postgame questions after loss at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day after criticizing a line of questioning from a cleveland.com columnist, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz apologized for his remarks. Ferentz said he should have done as he instructs his players do and taken the “high road” in response to columnist Doug Lesmerises’ questions. The initial interaction came at the end of Ferentz’s postgame press conference following a 54-10 loss to Ohio State last Saturday.
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
