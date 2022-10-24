It would seem there is no lack of online platforms offering accommodations for travelers such as Airbnb, Booking.com, and Tripadvisor, just to name a few. However, the most discerning clientele, oftentimes, are not able to find short-term lodging up to their taste and very specific requirements from quality to size to exclusivity to concierge services to various high-end standard hospitality features available only in the world’s best hotels. These booking platforms do not have properties that marry the grandeur and uniqueness of a multi-million-dollar residence with the luxurious amenities of a 5-star hotel. Simply put, these platforms do not enable high-net-worth individuals to engage in a short-term rental for a luxury property that includes all the perks that come standard with a stay in the Ritz.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO