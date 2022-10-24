Read full article on original website
Joan M. Mack – Services 11/2/22
Joan M. Mack, 91 of Rock Island, formerly of Viola, IL died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Friendship Manor Silver Cross in Rock Island. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Matherville. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, Viola. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. prior to visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Mary Magdalene Parishes, St. Pius X Church, or Friendship Manor. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
‘Full-Circle Moment’ For Mercer County Grad Rachel Brown At National FFA Convention
A Mercer County High School graduate is having what she calls a full-circle moment at this year’s National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Rachel Brown works in the human resources department for Farm Credit Illinois. She’s working their booth at the convention. Brown says being back in Indianapolis brings back memories from her high school days.
High School Spotlight: Running, Cheering, Singing: Meet Sherrard’s Hailie Shemek
WRMJ talked with Sherrard High School senior cross country runner Hailie Shemek for the High School Spotlight Thursday. Shemek finished sixth individually at the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional last Saturday and will look to advance to the state cross country meet for the second consecutive year this weekend. Shemek...
UPDATE: Identities Released In Route 94 Crash
A driver reportedly falling asleep at the wheel led to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 94 north of Aledo Wednesday. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says the driver, identified as 52-year-old Aaron Clayton of Aledo, fell asleep traveling southbound and crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Annette Blackmore of Aledo.
Chargers Survive Golden Eagles, Tigers Edge Rockets For Regional Titles
Mercer County took top-seeded Orion to three sets in the IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional Championship but came up short. The Golden Eagles finish the season with a 17-15 record. Orion advances to the Farmington Sectional, where the Chargers will play Quincy Notre Dame in the semifinals Monday. Rockridge nearly...
WRMJ Interview: Nelson, Golden Eagles Preparing For Cross Country Sectional
Mercer County cross country coach Peter Nelson joined Sportsline on WRMJ. Both boys and girls teams advanced to the sectional from the IHSA Class 1A Rock Falls Regional last weekend. The sectional race is Saturday in Oregon.
Betty M. Fullerton – Visitation 11/2/22
Betty M. Fullerton, 87 of Keithsburg, Illinois died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at home. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. There will be a private family service and burial in Aledo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Beacon of Hope Hospice or Keithsburg First Christian Church.
Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Serious Injuries North Of Aledo
