New Boston, IL

Joan M. Mack – Services 11/2/22

Joan M. Mack, 91 of Rock Island, formerly of Viola, IL died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Friendship Manor Silver Cross in Rock Island. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Matherville. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, Viola. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. prior to visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Mary Magdalene Parishes, St. Pius X Church, or Friendship Manor. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
UPDATE: Identities Released In Route 94 Crash

A driver reportedly falling asleep at the wheel led to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 94 north of Aledo Wednesday. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says the driver, identified as 52-year-old Aaron Clayton of Aledo, fell asleep traveling southbound and crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Annette Blackmore of Aledo.
ALEDO, IL
Betty M. Fullerton – Visitation 11/2/22

Betty M. Fullerton, 87 of Keithsburg, Illinois died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at home. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 2, at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. There will be a private family service and burial in Aledo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Beacon of Hope Hospice or Keithsburg First Christian Church.
KEITHSBURG, IL
