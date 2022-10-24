Joan M. Mack, 91 of Rock Island, formerly of Viola, IL died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Friendship Manor Silver Cross in Rock Island. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Matherville. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery, Viola. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. prior to visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Mary Magdalene Parishes, St. Pius X Church, or Friendship Manor. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

