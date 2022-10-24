ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA

Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
MORRO BAY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 17, 2022. 06:42— Luis Alberto...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo

A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

Your Next Getaway Awaits in Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley

Whether planning your next family vacation, girl’s getaway, or romantic weekend, you’ll find perfect weather, and the beverage, culinary and outdoor offerings to fulfill your visions along California’s beautiful Central Coast. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley are where...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two people killed in fiery crash on Highway 1

Two people died and one person suffered critical injuries after a pair of vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County. Shortly after 4 a.m., 22-year-old Kyle Nelson of Goleta was headed northbound on Highway 1 about one mile west of Highway 101 near Goleta at speeds of approxamtly 80 mph when he crossed into the southbound lane in front of a car driven by 19-year-old Jenna Causby of Lompoc, according to the CHP. Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by turning towards the east, resulting in a head-on collision.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Evicted Creston horses in need of new home

Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
CRESTON, CA

