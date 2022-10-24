Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $841,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $741,786. The average price per square foot was $448.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Adelaide that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $725,682. The average price per square foot was $425.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top eight most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Oct. 16
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $668,222, $427 per square foot.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 17-23
On Oct. 17, Kymberly Ruth Hoke, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niblick Rd. and Country Club Dr. for a bench warrant. On Oct. 17, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $370. That’s $53 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $331. In the past...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atascadero: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Oct. 16
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero decreased in the past week to $418. That’s $16 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $447. The most expensive community...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA
Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
What’s that helicopter doing over SLO County? Fly along and see
The Tribune took a ride on a PG&E helicopter flight looking to reduce the county’s fire risk.
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 17, 2022. 06:42— Luis Alberto...
calcoastnews.com
Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo
A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
Local winery wins ‘Top All-Around Winery’ at international competition
– Hearst Ranch Winery in Paso Robles recently won numerous awards at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo International Wine Competition. Most notably, the winery, a collaboration of Jim Saunders and Steve Hearst, won Top All-Around Winery of the year out of 374 wineries entered. The 13th annual wine...
Young elephant seals are arriving daily at SLO County beaches. Here’s what they’re up to
Here’s what the Fall Hall-out is all about.
SFGate
Your Next Getaway Awaits in Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley
Whether planning your next family vacation, girl’s getaway, or romantic weekend, you’ll find perfect weather, and the beverage, culinary and outdoor offerings to fulfill your visions along California’s beautiful Central Coast. Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley are where...
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
Highlands 41 red blend named, ‘best buy’ by Wine Enthusiast
Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in either Paso Robles or Monterey. – Highlands 41, a brand from Riboli Family Wines, is pleased to announce that Wine Enthusiast has named its red blend, Black Granite, the top “Best Buy” for 2022. “This is a rather...
Paso Robles Awarded Over $17MM in Transportation Grants
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles was recently recommended for a $13.8 million grant to improve the Niblick Corridor from Creston Road to Spring Street. The project will enhance Niblick’s four lanes while providing separate facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians. The planned improvements include paving, infill...
calcoastnews.com
Two people killed in fiery crash on Highway 1
Two people died and one person suffered critical injuries after a pair of vehicles collided head-on Friday morning on Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County. Shortly after 4 a.m., 22-year-old Kyle Nelson of Goleta was headed northbound on Highway 1 about one mile west of Highway 101 near Goleta at speeds of approxamtly 80 mph when he crossed into the southbound lane in front of a car driven by 19-year-old Jenna Causby of Lompoc, according to the CHP. Both drivers attempted to avoid a collision by turning towards the east, resulting in a head-on collision.
Evicted Creston horses in need of new home
Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
