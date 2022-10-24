ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Public input session scheduled for Evansville east-side sidewalk and trail study

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting a public meeting to gather input on the recommended trail and sidewalk options for the eastern portion of Evansville. The meeting will take place Thursday Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Evansville Community Center, located at 71 Curtis St.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” performance will be in Casper on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Chip Davis, founder of Mannheim Steamroller, said in a press release Friday from the Ford Wyoming Center. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Dailey; Smith; Ogden

Paul David Dailey, 39, of Casper passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born November 19, 1982, in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Roger and Kaylene (Moore) Dailey. Paul graduated from Riverton High School in the Class of 2001. He began his apprenticeship and received his Journeyman Lineman through...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Jones; Andrews; Zent

Larry Melvin Jones: June 11, 1936 – October 23, 2022. Larry Melvin Jones was born on June 11, 1936. He died October 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Larry was born to Fern Naomi (Dixon) Jones and Melvin Howard Jones in Redfield, Iowa, and moved to Perry, Iowa, six weeks later. Larry attended Drake University and went on to obtain his Masters in Education Administration from UNC Greeley. Larry started his teaching career in the early 1960s in Tatitlek, Alaska, and continued teaching in Casper, Wyoming, at Dean Morgan Jr. High. He was then principal at Fort Caspar Elementary School and Mills Elementary School. The rest of his career was spent as a principal at Southridge Elementary School. At the same time he was also the administrator of Willow Creek Elementary School. In 1964, Larry married the love of his life, Joyce Eleanor Priest. Joyce had made a bet with her college roommates saying she would be able to get this guy to “help” with the charcoal grill, and the rest was history. They were happily married for 58 years up until his passing. Larry and Joyce welcomed two children, Scott in 1967 and Julie in 1969. Through the years Larry became a well-seasoned world traveler, traveling throughout Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean. In addition to traveling, Larry loved history and made that his hobby, particularly of the Antarctic explorers. Larry was an enthusiast of the outdoors and passed on his passion for hiking, hunting, fly fishing, and kayaking to all of his family, including his grandchildren. Larry and his family enjoyed the outdoor activities together at the family cabin outside of Grand Teton National Park, where many memories were made. His favorite place was sitting on the deck at the family cabin in the sunshine in his Adirondack chair, smoking one of his many pipes that he was an aficionado of while partaking in “tea time” with his brandy and later on in life scotch. Larry also instilled a love of dogs in his family after having grown up with his first dog, Old Bob; his children’s first dog, Pepsi; and his last dog, Leidy.
CASPER, WY

