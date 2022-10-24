Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Casper skies mostly clear through Halloween; rain and snow possible Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper can expect a windy and mostly sunny Halloween weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 56 degrees, with wind gusts up to 36 mph possible. On Saturday, Casper’s high is forecast near...
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains to see up to 6 inches of snow Wednesday; Casper could see overnight rain, snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Light to moderate snow is expected in western Wyoming starting late Wednesday morning and running through the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Mountain passes could see winter driving conditions, with up to 6 inches of snow expected in the Teton, Gros Ventre,...
oilcity.news
Casper can expect sunny Halloween weekend; rain and snow possible in early November
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect mostly sunny or partly sunny conditions during the daytime hours from Thursday through Halloween, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Thursday’s high is forecast near 48 degrees, with wind gusts up to 21 mph possible. Gusts...
oilcity.news
Snow impacting western Wyoming travel; Casper may see showers Tuesday–Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall is impacting travel on some highways in western Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday over Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 between Wilson and the Idaho state line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A no unnecessary travel advisory is in effect on U.S. Highway 26 and U.S. 287 between the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park and Lava Mountain Lodge. Real-time road condition information is available from WYDOT.
oilcity.news
Yellowstone’s West, South, East Entrances to close Tuesday for winter season preparations
CASPER, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park’s West, South and East Entrances will close to regular traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Most roads in the park will also close to regular traffic on Tuesday as Yellowstone prepares for winter. Snowmobile and snow coach travel will begin Dec. 15, Yellowstone Public Affairs said in a news release.
oilcity.news
Five crashes reported in one hour Monday on icy I-25 in Casper; Highway Patrol says bridges freeze faster
CASPER, Wyo. — With slick and hazardous winter driving bearing down, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that bridges and other elevated roadways tend to freeze over first. “This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated,” the WHP said in a release on Thursday. “This is...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
oilcity.news
Angela Emery planning to retire after 24 years directing Platte River Trails Trust
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Platte River Trails Trust announced that its longtime executive director is planning to retire. Angela Emery will officially retire from the director position on March 31, 2023, Platte River Trails Trust said. “Angela has been the face of our trail system for nearly...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/28/22–10/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Historic Casper Army Air Base firetruck rolls into airport terminal for the winter
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum worked to move a historic firetruck that was used on the Casper Army Air Base into the terminal of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. “It’s been a busy afternoon around the museum moving our historic fire engine into the...
oilcity.news
Public input session scheduled for Evansville east-side sidewalk and trail study
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Casper Area MPO, the Town of Evansville and consulting firm CEPI are hosting a public meeting to gather input on the recommended trail and sidewalk options for the eastern portion of Evansville. The meeting will take place Thursday Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Evansville Community Center, located at 71 Curtis St.
oilcity.news
‘Mannheim Steamroller Christmas’ coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” performance will be in Casper on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Drive. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Chip Davis, founder of Mannheim Steamroller, said in a press release Friday from the Ford Wyoming Center. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Dailey; Smith; Ogden
Paul David Dailey, 39, of Casper passed away, Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born November 19, 1982, in Riverton, Wyoming, the son of Roger and Kaylene (Moore) Dailey. Paul graduated from Riverton High School in the Class of 2001. He began his apprenticeship and received his Journeyman Lineman through...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish asking Black Hills mule deer hunters to help monitor chronic wasting disease
CASPER, Wyo. — Hunters who harvest mule deer in any Black Hills hunt area in Wyoming are being asked to help the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with efforts to monitor chronic wasting disease. “This year sampling efforts are being concentrated on mule deer in the Black Hills, so...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (10/21/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and Casper Police Department Sgt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Other sources may include affidavits and appearances...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit installing 66 new signs in first phase of bus stop project
CASPER, Wyo. — Over the next two weeks, Casper Area Transit will be installing approximately 66 new signs at bus stops along the Purple, Yellow and Red lines of its fixed-route service known as Link. Link picks up and drops off passengers at a total of 125 stops in...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Jones; Andrews; Zent
Larry Melvin Jones: June 11, 1936 – October 23, 2022. Larry Melvin Jones was born on June 11, 1936. He died October 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Larry was born to Fern Naomi (Dixon) Jones and Melvin Howard Jones in Redfield, Iowa, and moved to Perry, Iowa, six weeks later. Larry attended Drake University and went on to obtain his Masters in Education Administration from UNC Greeley. Larry started his teaching career in the early 1960s in Tatitlek, Alaska, and continued teaching in Casper, Wyoming, at Dean Morgan Jr. High. He was then principal at Fort Caspar Elementary School and Mills Elementary School. The rest of his career was spent as a principal at Southridge Elementary School. At the same time he was also the administrator of Willow Creek Elementary School. In 1964, Larry married the love of his life, Joyce Eleanor Priest. Joyce had made a bet with her college roommates saying she would be able to get this guy to “help” with the charcoal grill, and the rest was history. They were happily married for 58 years up until his passing. Larry and Joyce welcomed two children, Scott in 1967 and Julie in 1969. Through the years Larry became a well-seasoned world traveler, traveling throughout Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean. In addition to traveling, Larry loved history and made that his hobby, particularly of the Antarctic explorers. Larry was an enthusiast of the outdoors and passed on his passion for hiking, hunting, fly fishing, and kayaking to all of his family, including his grandchildren. Larry and his family enjoyed the outdoor activities together at the family cabin outside of Grand Teton National Park, where many memories were made. His favorite place was sitting on the deck at the family cabin in the sunshine in his Adirondack chair, smoking one of his many pipes that he was an aficionado of while partaking in “tea time” with his brandy and later on in life scotch. Larry also instilled a love of dogs in his family after having grown up with his first dog, Old Bob; his children’s first dog, Pepsi; and his last dog, Leidy.
